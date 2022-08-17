Urbana Community Health Center to have grand opening

Community Health and Wellness Partners have been serving patients out of their new Urbana facility located at 605 Miami Street since July, when the health center had a soft opening. However, the nonprofit has been serving residents of Logan and surrounding counties, including Champaign County, for a number of years.

Explore Champaign County OhioMeansJobs office recognized for veteran services

The nonprofit has served patients from Champaign County out of its location on the edge of West Liberty prior to the establishment of its new location in Urbana.