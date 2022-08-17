springfield-news-sun logo
X

Urbana Community Health Center to have grand opening

In this file photo the Community Health and Wellness Partners CEO, Tara Bair, admires a newly painted original wall in the Johnson Building which the new CHWP clinic is now located. ANNA MILLAR

Combined ShapeCaption
In this file photo the Community Health and Wellness Partners CEO, Tara Bair, admires a newly painted original wall in the Johnson Building which the new CHWP clinic is now located. ANNA MILLAR

News
By Hasan Karim
25 minutes ago

An independent, nonprofit health organization that provides primary care and other wellness services in the area will be celebrating the grand opening of its new community health center in Urbana on Friday.

Community Health and Wellness Partners have been serving patients out of their new Urbana facility located at 605 Miami Street since July, when the health center had a soft opening. However, the nonprofit has been serving residents of Logan and surrounding counties, including Champaign County, for a number of years.

ExploreChampaign County OhioMeansJobs office recognized for veteran services

The nonprofit has served patients from Champaign County out of its location on the edge of West Liberty prior to the establishment of its new location in Urbana.

The new location in Urbana has been part of the Community Health and Wellness Partners’ strategic plan for a number of years. However, an opportunity presented itself around 2017 and 2018 that eventually led to the nonprofit deciding to move forward with establishing its community health center in the area, said the nonprofit’s president and CEO Tara Bair.

ExploreTask force recommends changes to decrease wrongful convictions in Ohio: What they suggest

The Urbana Community Health Center is located in a historic building in Urbana that once served as a factory for gas and oil cans for locomotives. Following significant renovations to the building since then and a partnership with Community Health and Wellness Partners to serve as a tenant, the space now boast a primary care provider, behavioral health providers and offers a number of services including primary care, behavioral health, pharmacy and nutritional services.

The clinic will be a primary care location, offering services to those of all ages as well as programs to help combat addiction. The facility will also offer a in-person treatment as well as telehealth options.

The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will take place at the Urbana clinic on Friday at noon.

In Other News
1
Tickets still available for ‘Art Ball for All’ event
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Springfield schools hire several new administrators
5
Champaign County OhioMeansJobs office recognized for veteran services

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top