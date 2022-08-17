Champaign County OhioMeansJobs office recognized for veteran services

OhioMeansJobs Champaign County provides priority service to veterans through the Jobs for Veterans State Grant Program. As a result, veterans are asked to state whether they served in the military and then asked to complete a questionnaire to help determine their needs and status.

The Champaign County office provides assistance and access to equipment needed to search for jobs, develop resumes, find training programs and improve interviewing skills.

Explore Volunteers sought for project honoring fallen Clark County deputy

The team also works to build and maintain relationships with local businesses to help match their needs with the skills of veterans and other job seekers, the news release added.

“We provide veterans very personalized service to meet their specific needs,” says Amy Sherman, a OhioMeansJobs Champaign County workforce supervisor. “We talk with them about barriers they have to employment, so we can make the connections to help them achieve success in the workforce.”

The Champaign County office also partners with a network of community services to help veterans and their families address issues such as transportation, health care, medical disability, food insecurity, homelessness, or workforce reentry following prison.