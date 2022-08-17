Champaign County OhioMeansJobs office recognized for veteran services

OhioMeansJobs Champaign County has been selected as the silver recipient of the Vets Ohio Network for Employment Incentive Award for work in helping military veterans overcome barriers to employment, find jobs, obtain job training and advance their careers.
The Champaign County office was named for the award by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the $27,456.40 allotted as a result of award will be shared by two local veteran organizations, Post 5451 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Chapter 31 of Disabled American Veterans.
Both are headquartered in Urbana.
“Our service to veterans is a team effort,” said Ron Orr, who works out of the OhioMeansJobs Champaign County office as a disabled veterans outreach specialist for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Workforce Development. Orr, who served 23 years in the Ohio Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force, nominated the Champaign County office of OhioMeansJobs for the award and designated two local veteran organizations to receive the cash prize. Orr currently helps veterans in Champaign, Logan and Union counties.
That information was shared in a recent news release from the Champaign County office.
OhioMeansJobs Champaign County provides priority service to veterans through the Jobs for Veterans State Grant Program. As a result, veterans are asked to state whether they served in the military and then asked to complete a questionnaire to help determine their needs and status.
The Champaign County office provides assistance and access to equipment needed to search for jobs, develop resumes, find training programs and improve interviewing skills.
The team also works to build and maintain relationships with local businesses to help match their needs with the skills of veterans and other job seekers, the news release added.
“We provide veterans very personalized service to meet their specific needs,” says Amy Sherman, a OhioMeansJobs Champaign County workforce supervisor. “We talk with them about barriers they have to employment, so we can make the connections to help them achieve success in the workforce.”
The Champaign County office also partners with a network of community services to help veterans and their families address issues such as transportation, health care, medical disability, food insecurity, homelessness, or workforce reentry following prison.
