Urbana attorney involved in 100 mph chase suspended indefinitely

In May 2020, Reed was charged with domestic violence for an incident at his office and was arrested after police found him at the courthouse. Officers added a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence because had had driven to the courthouse and because he failed field sobriety tests.

In June that year, he was indicted on nine counts relating to the May incidents, and later told a relative he was going to kill the person involved in his domestic violence case. The relative told Reed’s counselor, who contacted police about the threat. The high-speed chase ensued, and he crashed into a tree. That incident led to a new indictment on four charges.

Reed in October 2020 pleaded guilty to amended charges of attempted burglary (a third-degree felony), trespassing in a habitation (a fourth-degree felony), and domestic violence (a first-degree misdemeanor). Later, he accepted an agreement to plead guilty to attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (a fourth-degree felony) and OVI (a first-degree misdemeanor).

The court sentenced Reed in December 2020 on the two cases, 24 months for the first and 18 months for the second, served concurrently. A three-year period of mandatory probation was included for attempted burglary.

Last summer, the Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court of Ohio recommended Reed be indefinitely suspended and set up conditions to be reinstated.

On Tuesday, the high court accepted the findings and conditions, which gave Reed credit for time served under the interim suspension.