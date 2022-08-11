Urbana attorney to face indefinite suspension following criminal charges

“There is no question that (Reed) suffers from an uncontrolled alcohol addiction that is impacting his ability to competently and ethically practice law,” the judgment made in 2020 stated.

Reed was first admitted to practice law in the state in 2009 and until his initial suspension in 2020, had practiced law in Champaign County.

Reed pled guilty in October of 2020 to one count of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony, a count of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, one count of attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer, a fourth-degree felony, an OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was initially indicted on 13 criminal charges stemming from multiple incidents that took place in May and June of that year.

Reed was accused of entering a woman’s home while highly intoxicated on May 14, according to a police report. He is also accused of breaking a protection order and assaulting the same woman on May 6, in which he was later arrested at the Champaign County Court of Common Pleas and was allegedly intoxicated.

On June 22, sheriff’s deputies chased Reed after Urbana police alerted them around 1:20 p.m. to be on the lookout for him in a 2014 purple Dodge Charger on the way to Urbana to harm the same female, according to a Champaign County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies located Reed heading north on State Route 54, the police report said.

Reed sped up to flee from deputies and the pursuit started. At its peak, Reed and the officers reached speeds of about 90 to 95 mph, according to the report. The car crashed just west of Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, the report said.

Reed was arrested and charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer, driving under suspension and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to the report. He was sentenced in December 2020 to 24 months in prison regarding one case and 18 months regarding another, to be served concurrently.

The Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court of Ohio also referenced several clients that Reed had and that he be ordered to make restitution to two of those clients in their recommendation for indefinite suspension that was filed this month.

The board also recommended that Reed shall not be eligible to petition for reinstatement until he successfully completes the term of post-release control ordered by the sentencing court. The board further recommended that Reed received eighteen months credit for time served under the December 23, 2020 interim felony suspension.

If the recommendation goes though, Reed’s potential reinstatement would be conditioned on proof of his compliance with the May 31, 2022 Ohio Lawyers Assistance Program (OLAP) contract; proof of his continued participation with Alcoholics Anonymous; proof of his continued treatment with Journey for Self or another provider approved by OLAP; and a letter from his treatment provider stating that respondent is capable of returning to the competent, ethical, and professional practice of law.

However, there is a 20 day period for any objections to the recommendation to be submitted. The High Court is also required to hear objections, or if there are none, will set a date to review the recommendation.