United Way campaign raises $1.2M for local community nonprofits

United Way of Clark, Champaign, and Madison Counties raised more than $1.2 million during its annual campaign to help local communities by investing it back into several nonprofits that work to improve education, financial stability and health.
“When community members invest in our mission, they help neighbors of all ages and backgrounds overcome barriers to stability and success,” said Interim Executive Director Natalie Driscoll. “Eighty-five cents of every dollar goes directly toward meeting local needs, which allows us to deliver maximum support where it matters most.”
John Detrick, campaign chairman in Clark County and lifelong community leader, said the results reflect the generosity and commitment of local residents.
“With United Way, I can give back to my community in the best way,” he said. “They have a pulse-beat for where the money needs to go. It’s not just an individual’s opinion — it’s objective.”
The campaign set at goal of $1 million, and Detrick, whose family roots in Clark County date back to 1820, drew on decades of service and leadership to inspire donors and campaign committee members.
The United Way uses a community-led funding process to direct resources “where they will do the most good,” the organization said.
More than 50 volunteers review local data, evaluate proposals and recommend funding for nonprofits in the local key focus areas. The board then finalizes funding decisions each May and announces grant recipients in June.
Detrick feels this community-centered funding approach not only meets urgent needs but also lays the foundation for long-term change.
“When we work together, the entire community thrives,” he said
Clark County grant recipients include:
- Children’s Rescue Center
- CitiLookout
- Clark County Literacy Coalition
- Covenant Community Development Corporation
- Crayons to Classrooms
- Family & Youth Initiatives
- Jefferson Street Oasis
- McKinley Hall
- Mercy Health — MedAssist
- Mercy Health — REACH
- Neighborhood Housing Partnership
- Clark County Park District (formerly NTPRD)
- On The Rise
- Pregnancy Resource Clinic
- Project Woman
- Rocking Horse Center
- Second Harvest Food Bank
- Sheltered, Inc.
- Springfield City School District
- Springfield Museum of Art
- Springfield Promise Neighborhood
- St. Vincent de Paul
- TAC Industries
- United Senior Services (USS)
- WellSpring
Champaign County grant recipients include:
- Caring Kitchen
- Champaign Family YMCA
- LifeCare Alliance
- Mercy Health — MedAssist
- Mercy Health — REACH
- Project Woman
- Second Harvest Food Bank
Madison County grant recipients include:
- Bridges Community Action Partnership
- Helphouse
- LifeCare Alliance
- Madison County Food Pantry
- Madison County Department of Family and Children
- Madison Health
