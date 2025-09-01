United Way campaign raises $1.2M for local community nonprofits

John Detrick, campaign chairman in Clark County and lifelong community leader, said the results reflect the generosity and commitment of local residents.

“With United Way, I can give back to my community in the best way,” he said. “They have a pulse-beat for where the money needs to go. It’s not just an individual’s opinion — it’s objective.”

The campaign set at goal of $1 million, and Detrick, whose family roots in Clark County date back to 1820, drew on decades of service and leadership to inspire donors and campaign committee members.

The United Way uses a community-led funding process to direct resources “where they will do the most good,” the organization said.

More than 50 volunteers review local data, evaluate proposals and recommend funding for nonprofits in the local key focus areas. The board then finalizes funding decisions each May and announces grant recipients in June.

Detrick feels this community-centered funding approach not only meets urgent needs but also lays the foundation for long-term change.

“When we work together, the entire community thrives,” he said

Clark County grant recipients include:

Children’s Rescue Center

CitiLookout

Clark County Literacy Coalition

Covenant Community Development Corporation

Crayons to Classrooms

Family & Youth Initiatives

Jefferson Street Oasis

McKinley Hall

Mercy Health — MedAssist

Mercy Health — REACH

Neighborhood Housing Partnership

Clark County Park District (formerly NTPRD)

On The Rise

Pregnancy Resource Clinic

Project Woman

Rocking Horse Center

Second Harvest Food Bank

Sheltered, Inc.

Springfield City School District

Springfield Museum of Art

Springfield Promise Neighborhood

St. Vincent de Paul

TAC Industries

United Senior Services (USS)

WellSpring

Champaign County grant recipients include:

Caring Kitchen

Champaign Family YMCA

LifeCare Alliance

Mercy Health — MedAssist

Mercy Health — REACH

Project Woman

Second Harvest Food Bank

Madison County grant recipients include: