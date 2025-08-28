Clark-Shawnee’s new special education director ‘dedicated to student success, supporting families’

Meeting students in their education journey

Sullivan, who has almost two decades “dedicated to student success and supporting families,” told the News-Sun his main goal is to provide guidance and support for staff and students in their education and development.

“My hope is that teachers, support staff, parents, students and community members recognize Clark-Shawnee as a welcoming district that strives to educate and equip all students,” he said.

When it comes to special education students, they have a wide variety of needs, whether they are identified as a student with a disability or not, because “each student and their needs are as unique as the experiences, skills and abilities they possess,” Sullivan said.

“The key is to know where the students are in their educational, social and developmental journey and tailor their education to make sure they are able to grow and reach their full potential,” he said.

Small victories in a post-COVID world

A challenge facing all districts in educating students with disabilities is the strain that a “post-COVID, digital world” put on the education system, Sullivan said.

The combination of isolation and the increasing reliance on technology and devices has created an environment that decreases social interaction, he said.

“With the increase in mental health issues, it’s important to maintain authentic social interactions while using technology as a tool for learning,” he said.

The biggest reward for Sullivan is seeing the small victories that happen in the classroom every day, like watching a student master a skill that seemed impossible, he said.

It’s rewarding for Sullivan to be a part of the team that helps students in special education reach that point where the students can cross that stage on graduation day and become and active member of the community, he said.

More than a decade of education experience

Sullivan served 10 years in special education at Springfield City Schools, where he was the student services supervisor from 2022 to 2025 and an intervention specialist for the district from 2015 to 2022.

Sullivan was also previously a social studies teacher and case manager at Opportunities for Individual Change, Inc. of Clark County between 2014-2015, and he worked as a teacher at the Clark County Juvenile Court from 2012-2014. His career began in 2006 when he worked as a mental health technician at the Mental Health Services of Clark County.

“From the beginning of my career, I have been committed to supporting every student,” Sullivan said. “I’ve had the privilege of serving students with diverse needs and ensuring they have access to the support and opportunities they deserve. I am excited to bring that same commitment to Clark-Shawnee.”

Sullivan earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wright State University in 2008, a master’s in education from Walden University in 2014 and a second master’s degree in educational leadership from Wright State University in 2021. He holds a Young Adult (7-12) teaching license, an Intervention Specialist (K-12) license and a principal License through the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

“His variety of experiences in teaching and leadership will serve our students and staff well,” said Superintendent Brian Kuhn. “Mr. Sullivan has come highly recommended, and we are confident he will lead our Special Education Department with excellence.”