United Senior Services to host annual ‘Golden Wedding Party’

Clark County couples married for 50+ years gathered at the 2019 Clark County Fair to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary. Contributed

CLARK COUNTY
By
15 minutes ago
This event is by invitation only.

United Senior Services will host its annual Golden Wedding Party at the Clark County Fair later this month for couples celebrating 50-plus years of marriage.

The party will take place at 10:30 a.m., July 26, at the fair in the Arts and Crafts building, a new location for this year.

Couples celebrating 50-plus years of marriage, as well as returning couples, are invited to the party that will include cake and ice cream, live music from the Champion City Trio of Dean Simms, Par Toliver and Annette Turner and a photographer to capture keepsake photos.

“We’re excited to continue this sentimental tradition of honoring couples who have contributed significantly to family and community and help make up the heart of Clark County,” said Maureen Fagans, executive director and CEO of USS. “There’s nowhere better to host this celebration than the Clark County Fair, and we’re grateful we’re able to return in-person this year.”

Once the wedding party ends, couples can enjoy other activities at the fair. Couples, who attend the party, receive free admission to the fair. The daily admission is $6 with a $3 fee for parking for others, and children aged five and under are free.

This event is by invitation only, but no RSVP is required. For an invitation to the party with a complimentary lifetime pass to the Clark County Fair, call USS marketing specialist Jenna Bluemlein at 937-323-4948, extension 115.

