Cedarville University students place top 5 in pharmacy research challenge

A team of students from Cedarville University’s School of Pharmacy placed top three in the 2022 American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) Clinical Research Challenge (CRC), according to school officials.
Cedarville, which was one of 82 universities in the competition, placed third while Oregon State University won first and the University of Connecticut won second.
The annual competition, which started in 2016, allows teams of three students in their first two years of their pharmacy degree program to practice skills in research and scholarships to help future health care professionals achieve better health outcomes and make advancements in their field.
Through three phases of competition running from Feb. 11 to June 13, teams participated in exams based on online journal club content, wrote letters of intent to articulate their project goals and submitted a clinical research proposal for panel review.
The team’s proposal, “Impact of Community Health Workers and Motivational Interviewing on Diabetes Outcomes for the Low English Proficiency Hispanic Population,” was inspired by a session about community health workers that they attended during the Global Health Missions conference, which pharmacy students attend each fall.
The team members included ND Nguyen, a second-year Pharm.D. student from Vietnam; Grace Hong, a first-year Pharm.D. student from Powell, Ohio; and Caleb Yoder, a first-year Pharm.D. student from Wheaton, Illinois. The team advisor was Stephanie Tubb, assistant professor of pharmacy practice.
“The skills they learned to work together to create a research project will be huge in their field,” Tubb said. “When they become pharmacists, what they learned in this competition will help them take care of their patients.”
The team will now participate and present its research at the 2022 ACCP Global Conference in San Diego, California, from Oct. 12-15.
About the Author