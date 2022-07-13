springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cedarville University students place top 5 in pharmacy research challenge

A team of students from Cedarville University’s School of Pharmacy placed third in the 2022 ACCP Clinical Research Challenge. Contributed/Photo by Scott Huck, Cedarville University.

Combined ShapeCaption
A team of students from Cedarville University’s School of Pharmacy placed third in the 2022 ACCP Clinical Research Challenge. Contributed/Photo by Scott Huck, Cedarville University.

News
By
42 minutes ago

A team of students from Cedarville University’s School of Pharmacy placed top three in the 2022 American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) Clinical Research Challenge (CRC), according to school officials.

Cedarville, which was one of 82 universities in the competition, placed third while Oregon State University won first and the University of Connecticut won second.

The annual competition, which started in 2016, allows teams of three students in their first two years of their pharmacy degree program to practice skills in research and scholarships to help future health care professionals achieve better health outcomes and make advancements in their field.

ExploreHundreds of millions coming to small governments, Appalachia in Ohio

Through three phases of competition running from Feb. 11 to June 13, teams participated in exams based on online journal club content, wrote letters of intent to articulate their project goals and submitted a clinical research proposal for panel review.

The team’s proposal, “Impact of Community Health Workers and Motivational Interviewing on Diabetes Outcomes for the Low English Proficiency Hispanic Population,” was inspired by a session about community health workers that they attended during the Global Health Missions conference, which pharmacy students attend each fall.

The team members included ND Nguyen, a second-year Pharm.D. student from Vietnam; Grace Hong, a first-year Pharm.D. student from Powell, Ohio; and Caleb Yoder, a first-year Pharm.D. student from Wheaton, Illinois. The team advisor was Stephanie Tubb, assistant professor of pharmacy practice.

ExploreHere’s what people are saying about new Dayton region economic development plan

“The skills they learned to work together to create a research project will be huge in their field,” Tubb said. “When they become pharmacists, what they learned in this competition will help them take care of their patients.”

The team will now participate and present its research at the 2022 ACCP Global Conference in San Diego, California, from Oct. 12-15.

In Other News
1
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Diverse lineup highlights Arts Festival in week 6
5
Clark County Pet of the Week

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top