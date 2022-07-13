These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Neila Johnson, 41, of Dayton: theft.

Ryan Rowland, 23, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.

Tyrone M. Williams, 43, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.

Kenny W. Tilton, 45, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Theresa A. Womack, 62, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence.

Cristal L. Hannah, 51, of New Carlisle: burglary.

Sean E. Lewis, 42, of Springfield: robbery.

Anthony K. Ragland, 42: five counts of violating protection order.

Jason L. Silvers, 31, of Springfield: kidnapping, abduction, domestic violence.

Sterling Parker, 35, of Springfield: two counts of having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Michael R. Parks, 21, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Damion M. McFann, 22, of Springfield: weapons under disability.

Landyn R. Karg, 19, of Enon: improperly discharging a firearm at or into habitation, discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault.

Corey A. Lanier, 53, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Melvin C. Thigpen, 31, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Walton Orum, 40, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

Miickeal H. Walters, 40, of Springfield: menacing by stalking.