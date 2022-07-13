These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

These 21 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:
Michael A. Dion, 38, of Springfield: six counts of breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools.
Sughkdeep Singh, 21: theft, breaking and entering.
Dashawn L. Jackson, 22, of Springfield: theft.
John Donohoe, 35, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Neila Johnson, 41, of Dayton: theft.
Ryan Rowland, 23, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.
Tyrone M. Williams, 43, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.
Kenny W. Tilton, 45, of Springfield: felonious assault.
Theresa A. Womack, 62, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence.
Cristal L. Hannah, 51, of New Carlisle: burglary.
Sean E. Lewis, 42, of Springfield: robbery.
Anthony K. Ragland, 42: five counts of violating protection order.
Jason L. Silvers, 31, of Springfield: kidnapping, abduction, domestic violence.
Sterling Parker, 35, of Springfield: two counts of having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Michael R. Parks, 21, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Damion M. McFann, 22, of Springfield: weapons under disability.
Landyn R. Karg, 19, of Enon: improperly discharging a firearm at or into habitation, discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault.
Corey A. Lanier, 53, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Melvin C. Thigpen, 31, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Walton Orum, 40, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.
Miickeal H. Walters, 40, of Springfield: menacing by stalking.
