These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
43 minutes ago

These 21 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Michael A. Dion, 38, of Springfield: six counts of breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools.

Sughkdeep Singh, 21: theft, breaking and entering.

Dashawn L. Jackson, 22, of Springfield: theft.

John Donohoe, 35, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Neila Johnson, 41, of Dayton: theft.

Ryan Rowland, 23, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.

Tyrone M. Williams, 43, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.

Kenny W. Tilton, 45, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Theresa A. Womack, 62, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence.

Cristal L. Hannah, 51, of New Carlisle: burglary.

Sean E. Lewis, 42, of Springfield: robbery.

Anthony K. Ragland, 42: five counts of violating protection order.

Jason L. Silvers, 31, of Springfield: kidnapping, abduction, domestic violence.

Sterling Parker, 35, of Springfield: two counts of having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Michael R. Parks, 21, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Damion M. McFann, 22, of Springfield: weapons under disability.

Landyn R. Karg, 19, of Enon: improperly discharging a firearm at or into habitation, discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises, felonious assault.

Corey A. Lanier, 53, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Melvin C. Thigpen, 31, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Walton Orum, 40, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer.

Miickeal H. Walters, 40, of Springfield: menacing by stalking.

