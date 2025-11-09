United Senior Services leader reflects on her time as executive director

Fagans recalled several of her favorite memories, including being involved in the development process to construct and move into the current downtown location; the growing number of memberships each year because they have broken records every year since moving in 2016 (besides during COVID); all of the events, especially her favorite — the Golden Wedding Party because it celebrates those who have been married for 50 years or more; and employee and board member retirements.

“I am grateful for the opportunity the USS board, my staff and our community has entrusted to me. It has been a humbling and fulfilling experience,” Fagans said.

USS offers more than 30 programs and services to more than 4,900 members and 4,000 clients that support active, involved lifestyles and independent living.

Under Fagans’ leadership, USS has expanded its reach to more older Clark County residents, doubling the number of people they’ve helped since 2014, with meals, transportation, in-home services, emergency assistance, money management, assisted socialization, family caregiver support and education, home safety projects, technology and other supports.

One of the biggest challenges has been when USS centers were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, most of USS’ services were able to continue during this time because they followed CDC recommendations and safety precautions.

Something Fagans will miss most is her staff, members and clients.

“I often say someone needs to write a sitcom about the senior center. Every day is different — there is always someone who makes you laugh, gives you a hug when you need it, or simply touches your heart,” she said.

After she retires, Fagans plans to spend more time with her mother and four grandchildren, and travel more with her husband, especially to explore national parks. She said she’s also entertaining a few other options but promised her family she’d take some time before committing to anything new.

While the USS Board of Directors looks for qualified applicants to fill Fagan’s position, she has a few words for the next executive director:

Enjoy the chaos of activities and events that bring wonderful people together.

Invest in your staff, trust that they are our best ambassadors.

Get involved in the community as USS’ best partners are neighboring agencies and businesses.

Be aware of, and involved in, changes in state policy, local priorities, federal regulations, and funding resources.

Always be ready for change.

“A wise board member reminded me that if we aren’t moving forward, we are falling backward,” Fagans said.