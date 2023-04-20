United Senior Services asks for $1.4 million levy on November ballot

Past levies supported between 55 and 60% of the organization’s total budget, Fagans said.

USS works to maintain older adults’ independence and self determination, recognizing their importance to a person’s mental wellbeing, Fagans said. All older adults in Clark County can take advantage of USS services, and in 2021 — the most recent year for which data is available — 20% of the eligible population used USS services, with 10% being in-home services and another 10% being visiting the organization’s physical locations.

The organization holds recreational activities at some of its physical locations, like pickleball, and hosts trips and other events.

Fagans said in 2021 the average cost to “help somebody maintain their independence” was around $3,800 annually.

“The economic value of what we provide is just huge,” Fagans told the commission.

Older adults can take advantage of Medicaid and Medicare programs, but USS provides services beyond those, including installing grab bars in a person’s home to ensure they can get around safely.

“I have never had an older person tell me, ‘I can’t wait ‘til I move into the nursing home,’” Fagans said. “I mean, no one has ever said that to me. They’ve always said, ‘Please help me stay in my house; I want my house. What do I need to do to make my house safe?’”

USS partners with several others, like Adult Protective Services and the Clark County Combined Health District. It has centers in downtown Springfield, Tubman Towers in Springfield, plus New Carlisle and Enon, Fagans said.

Commissioner Sasha Rittenhouse said during the regular meeting that USS does a great job of helping and protecting older adults in the area.

“You guys have to handle some complicated cases and some very sad and kind of tug on your heartstrings situations, and you have a great team who is dedicated to making sure people are getting care, they’re getting meals, they’re getting the resources that they need to help them,” Rittenhouse said.

By the numbers:

35: Percent of the population that will be 55 or older by 2025 in Clark County.

$1.4 million: How much the levy generates for support services for older adults provided by United Senior Services.

$49: How much a person with a home valued at $100,000 would continue to pay annually for the levy.