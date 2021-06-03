Unemployment rates in Clark, Champaign counties trend downward this year

The combined number of people employed or actively looking for work, known as the labor force, increased in Champaign County, while that number decreased slightly in Clark County.

The labor force in Champaign County went from 19,900 in March to 20,100 in April. In Clark County that number went from 63,200 to 63,100.

The unemployment rate in both counties have been trending downwards since the start of the year. The employment rate in Clark Country between January and April went from 5.8% to 4.8%. In Champaign County that rate went from 4.7% to 3.8% during the same time period.

Unemployment rates in both counties are also significantly lower when compared to April 2020, when that rate reached record highs due to the immediate economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unemployment rate in Clark County went from 6.1% in March 2020 all the way up to 17.3% in April 2020. In Champaign County that rate went from 5.2% to 18.2% between those same months.