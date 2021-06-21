Two Springfield parks receive upgrades geared to kids, families

“Having playgrounds in our parks brings people together and improves our quality of life,” Castillo said. “We hope that our community members will visit all of our 24 parks and facilities this summer.”

Layne Addition Park, located at the corner of Cortland Avenue and Lealand Avenue, received a $6,000 grant toward $17,000 worth of equipment. This is the first time the park has had any type of playground equipment, which was installed at the beginning of April.