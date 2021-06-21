Two Springfield parks receive upgrades geared to kids, families

Two parks in Springfield, Layne Addition Park and New Reid Park, have new playground equipment after receiving funds from a grant earlier this year.
The National Trail Parks and Recreation District, which manages the parks, applied for the GameTime grants for the new equipment in 2020, according to Leann Castillo, National Trail Parks and Recreation District director.
“Having playgrounds in our parks brings people together and improves our quality of life,” Castillo said. “We hope that our community members will visit all of our 24 parks and facilities this summer.”
Layne Addition Park, located at the corner of Cortland Avenue and Lealand Avenue, received a $6,000 grant toward $17,000 worth of equipment. This is the first time the park has had any type of playground equipment, which was installed at the beginning of April.
New Reid Park, on Leffel Lane, received a $9,500 grant toward $27,000 worth of equipment, which was installed earlier this month. New Reid Park has not received new equipment in over 20 years.
Credit: Bill Lackey
The additional money needed after the grants for both parks comes from the permanent improvement funds provided by the city of Springfield, according to Castillo.
“We are excited to add these playgrounds to the parks. They are fun for children and provide families with an opportunity to play together,” Castillo said. “They help children to build social skills, use their imagination and increase their creativity all while getting physical activity and learning new skills.”
In addition to the playground equipment, New Reid Park also has two shelters, restrooms, a practice soccer field, a sledding hill, wetland habitat and hiking trails.
For more information about National Trail parks and activities visit their website at ntprd.org.