Greenon to recommend Fitzgerald as new elementary principal

“Mr. Fitzgerald brings an enthusiasm for teaching and learning and a passion for building a positive school culture that will be an asset in the leadership team at the new Greenon School K-12 campus,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke. “His philosophy of data-driven decision-making and ability to build positive connections with staff, students and families set him apart in the field of candidates for the position.”

The school board will vote this week on the recommendation to hire Fitzgerald, the release stated.