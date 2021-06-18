Greenon to recommend Fitzgerald as new elementary principal

Greenon schools will recommend Jake Fitzgerald to the board of education to be the first principal of the new Greenon Elementary, which is opening in the fall, according to a release from the school.
“Mr. Fitzgerald brings an enthusiasm for teaching and learning and a passion for building a positive school culture that will be an asset in the leadership team at the new Greenon School K-12 campus,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke. “His philosophy of data-driven decision-making and ability to build positive connections with staff, students and families set him apart in the field of candidates for the position.”
The school board will vote this week on the recommendation to hire Fitzgerald, the release stated.
Fitzgerald was selected by a hiring committee that included administrators, teachers and staff for the position. He will fill the position vacated by Sarah Chivington, who will serve as the district’s Special Education Director and assist Fitzgerald in his new role.
“I am excited for the privilege of leading Greenon Elementary and grateful for the opportunity to join the district at such an exciting time,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the staff, students, families and community, and can’t wait to welcome everyone to the beautiful new Greenon Schools campus this fall.”
Fitzgerald was the assistant principal of Greenville Elementary in 2020 and began his education career in 2014 as a third-grade teacher at Concord Elementary in Troy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Grace College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Miami University, the release stated.
The new Greenon K-12 school will open in the fall at the northeast corner of Rebert Pike and Enon-Xenia Road.