Juneteenth, antique show, food truck rally and more this weekend

For more information, please visit the Gammon House page on Facebook.

A family enjoys riding on the train at the Juneteenth Celebration and FatherFest at the Gammon House in 2019. BILL LACKEY / STAFF

Bluegrass at the Barn

The Clark County Park District is hosting Bluegrass at the Barn ton ight at the George Rogers Clark Park.

The event will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 930 S Tecumseh Road in Springfield.

Bluegrass at the Barn will feature live music from Greg Beasley, New Mountain Heritage and Berachah Valley, as well as dinner served from the El Buen Taco food truck on site.

Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chairs for seating. Seating area will be limited to provide safe social distancing for all.

The cost is $5 per person. Alcohol is not permitted.

Registration is required. To do so, visit the event’s Facebook page, or call 937-882-6000 for more information.

Springfield Antique Show & Flea Market

The Springfield Antique Show & Flea Market will take place this Saturday at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

The event will run all day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4401 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield.

The flea market will feature merchandise from a variety of sellers, as well as food trucks.

Admission is $3 per person.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

You can find anything and everything at the Antique Extravaganza this weekend at the Clark County Fairgrounds. Hundreds of vendors were setting up their booths all over the fairgrounds recently in preparation for one of the largest antique shows in the area. BILL LACKEY / STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

New Carlisle Farmer’s Market & Health Fair

The opening day for the New Carlisle Farmer’s Market is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market will be located at 113 W. Jefferson St. in New Carlisle.

In addition to the usual display of farmers market items, a health fair will also be available, as Mercy Health Springfield is sponsoring opening day.

The health fair will include a mobile mammogram unit, free blood pressure checks by the New Carlisle Fire Department, and more.

Eligible families may receive a Fruit & Vegetable Coupon Booklet, worth $40, to use at the market.

There will also be a raffling of a food chopper and chopping mats. WIC farmer’s market coupons will be available to pass out to active WIC participants, as well as fruit and vegetable handouts, food sampling along with the recipes, and coloring books for the kids with crayons.

For more information, visit the New Carlisle Farmers Market Facebook page.

The Champion City Food Truck Rally

Mother Stewart’s will host the Champion City Food Truck Rally on Saturday evening.

The event will feature local food trucks, all on site at 102 W Columbia St in Springfield.

The food truck lineup includes Freda’s Food Truck Trailer, Little Boijon Asian Cuisine, Old School Smoked BBQ, Purely Sweet Bakery, and more.

Live music, vendors and craft beer will also be part of the event.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.