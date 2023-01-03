Two Springfield New Year’s holiday shootings related, not random, police say

Mays was taken into custody on Monday after a Springfield police Special Response Team searched two houses on South Race Street and Oakland Place.

Both people injured in the Monday shooting were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to Elliott.

Two suspects were apprehended on Sunday in connection to a shooting that happened on South Race Street earlier that day.

Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were arraigned in Clark County Municipal Court on Tuesday with charges in connection to the Sunday shooting that claimed the life of 41-year-old Darryl Stamper Jr.

Springfield police and medics responded around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 100 block of South Race Street, where they found Stamper with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died. Another unnamed woman was treated on the scene, according to police.

Bass is being held on a bond of $750,000 for charges of tampering with evidence and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, while Alexander is being held on a bond of $50,000 for charges of complicity to improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence.

It’s unclear why the suspects from Columbus were in the area. Police are also working with the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office to gather more details about the relationships between the victims and the suspects as of Tuesday, Elliott said on Tuesday.

Bass, Alexander and Mays were all listed as inmates at Clark County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Springfield Police Division asks that those with information related to the two shootings call 937-324-7716.