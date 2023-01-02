2 in custody after deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Springfield

Columbus residents Lawaun D. Bass, 33, and Nefertari A. Alexander, 32, were arrested Sunday evening after a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy found their car and took them into custody following a traffic stop, a Springfield Police Division announced in a release Monday.

Springfield police and medics responded around 7:30 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of South Race Street, where they found 41-year-old Darryl Stamper Jr. with life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died.