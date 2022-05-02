Two public safety levies, liquor licenses on Champaign County ballot

Those living in the village of Mechanicsburg will be asked to renew a levy used to cover costs associated with fire services and EMS.

The 4 mills property tax levy currently generates $75,600 annually, and costs those who home a $100,000 home $98.55 per year, according to the auditor’s office.

The village is seeking to get the levy renewed for a period of five years. The money the levy generates and what it will costs homeowners will not change if renewed.

The levy provides funding to help provide and maintain fire apparatus, equipment and other related expenses, according to the local board of elections.

Those in Johnson Twp., will also be asked to approve the sale of spirituous liquor for Geena’s Junction, 12013 W. U.S. Highway 36. They will also be asked to vote on the Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages for the same business.