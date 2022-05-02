Two public safety levies, liquor licenses on Champaign County ballot

Several property tax issues will be on Tuesday’s ballot in Champaign County as residents in Johnson Twp., and the villages of St. Paris and Mechanicsburg will be asked to approve money for public safety services.
One levy is asking for additional money and another is a renewal.
Voters in Johnson Twp., and the village of St. Paris will be asked to approve a property tax levy that will generate $415,000 in new money annually for a period of five years to help pay for emergency management services.
The additional property tax levy for the Johnson St. Paris Joint Fire District will be a new 4.9 mills property tax levy and is expected to cost the owner of a $100,000 home $171.50 per year, according to the Champaign County Auditor’s Office.
Money generated from the levy will go towards providing and maintaining emergency apparatus, related equipment needed for those services and other EMS expenses, according to the Champaign County Board of Elections.
Those living in the village of Mechanicsburg will be asked to renew a levy used to cover costs associated with fire services and EMS.
The 4 mills property tax levy currently generates $75,600 annually, and costs those who home a $100,000 home $98.55 per year, according to the auditor’s office.
The village is seeking to get the levy renewed for a period of five years. The money the levy generates and what it will costs homeowners will not change if renewed.
The levy provides funding to help provide and maintain fire apparatus, equipment and other related expenses, according to the local board of elections.
Those in Johnson Twp., will also be asked to approve the sale of spirituous liquor for Geena’s Junction, 12013 W. U.S. Highway 36. They will also be asked to vote on the Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages for the same business.
