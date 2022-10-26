BreakingNews
TV production shot in Springfield will air in December
‘Finding Harmony’ to feature city locations, performers

A production between ABC Disney and John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. that was shot in Springfield in late May and early June with several local participants will have its premiere later this year.

“Finding Harmony” will be broadcast 10-11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 on the ABC network. Further information about the special was not available.

The production was shot here over several days with eight area people who shot all over the city, plus a grand finale event that included a chorus of around 90 people in the esplanade and in front of the Heritage Center in downtown Springfield. The Harmony Project, a Columbus-based organization, inspired the production, and it was led by the organization’s founder and creative director, David Brown.

The featured performers include Annette Turner, Natalie Berry, Melissa Tuttle, Liliana Dobyns, Josh Weston, Tonya Arnold, Danielle Finch and Mike Compton.

The production filmed at various locations including the John Legend Theater, the Second Harvest Food Bank, Cyclotherapy, Sue’s Furniture, Robinson Corner Cutz and Groceryland.

One of the most prominent locations was the “Transformation” mural on the back of the State Theater with a monarch butterfly and a pair of hands that was done in conjunction with the production. The mural was conceived by Columbus artist Jeremy Jarvis with the Springfield Public Arts Committee, and around 60 volunteers and local artists helped paint it.

