TV production shot in Springfield will air in December

“Finding Harmony” will be broadcast 10-11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 on the ABC network. Further information about the special was not available.

The production was shot here over several days with eight area people who shot all over the city, plus a grand finale event that included a chorus of around 90 people in the esplanade and in front of the Heritage Center in downtown Springfield. The Harmony Project, a Columbus-based organization, inspired the production, and it was led by the organization’s founder and creative director, David Brown.