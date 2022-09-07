Troopers arrest Springfield man for seventh OVI

Jonathan J. Piersoll was arrested after officers found him asleep behind the wheel on Sept. 7, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 3 a.m., Piersoll was reportedly driving south on South Clairmont Avenue in Springfield when he fell asleep while stopped at a stop sign. When officers approached his car, they saw an open container of beer in the cup holder and reported the odor of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle, according to the Springfield Post.