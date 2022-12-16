Tribute event to honor fallen Clark County deputies

Deputy Hopper was shot and killed on Jan. 1, 2011, while responding to a call about shots fired at the Enon Beach Campground. Hopper was ambushed by the suspect, who was killed during a shootout with law enforcement.

Deputy Yates was shot on July 24 while responding to a report of shots fired at a mobile home in Harmony Township. Yates later was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital.

Walters, who previously organized the New Carlisle Black Lives Matter Protest in 2020, states that coming together to honor Hopper and Yates can only bring positivity.

“This is an opportunity to show support and reflect on the memories of those lost in the line of duty as well as to discuss any policy and procedures that can be changed to prevent tragedies like this from happening again” Walters said.

Donations of flowers are welcome, but any monetary donations should be provided to the families directly, according to the release.