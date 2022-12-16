Springfield police warn of Hyundai and Kia car thefts, offer security tips

Springfield Police Division investigators are warning city residents about a recent uptick in Hyundai and Kia car thefts.
The thefts and attempted thefts follow a trend seen in other Ohio communities and nationwide. Police point to a popular social media video explaining how to access the ignition systems in these vehicles as a possible cause of the increase, according to a city press release.
The News-Sun has requested information about the number of Hyundai and Kia cars recently stolen in the city.
Additional security features may help to quell the thefts.
Police are recommending that Hyundai and Kia owners employ supplemental security options such as steering wheel lock devices, audible alarms or wheel locks, according to the release.
Anyone who has surveillance video of one of these thefts is urged to come forward with that footage, the release said.
Police also ask anyone with information about the thefts to contact Sgt. Dan Harris at 937-328-3430 or at dharris@springfieldohio.gov.
About the Author