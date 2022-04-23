Triad schools names new treasurer starting next year

Triad Local School District has a new treasurer.
Morgan Fagnani was hired to handle the district’s finances, and her tenure will start on Jan. 1, 2023, school board officials announced in a release.
Fagnani is the district’s Chief Academic Officer and has nine years of public education experience. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University, has a Bachelor’s Plus, and a Master of Education and Doctor of Education from Ashland University.
“It was Mrs. Fagnani’s positive approach to challenges, excellent communication skills, and her ability to analyze data which allowed the board to award her the treasurer’s position,” said board president Chris Millice.
Fagnani will replace current treasurer Connie Cohn, who will be retiring at the end of the year on Dec. 31. She will become the assistant to the treasurer on Aug. 1 and work closely with Cohn to ensure a smooth transition.
“We look forward to Mrs. Fagnani’s financial leadership and her strong communication skills to not only keep staff information but the entire community updated on the district’s financial standing,” Millice said.
