Triad schools names new treasurer starting next year

Morgan Fagnani. Contributed

News
By
20 hours ago

Triad Local School District has a new treasurer.

Morgan Fagnani was hired to handle the district’s finances, and her tenure will start on Jan. 1, 2023, school board officials announced in a release.

Fagnani is the district’s Chief Academic Officer and has nine years of public education experience. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University, has a Bachelor’s Plus, and a Master of Education and Doctor of Education from Ashland University.

“It was Mrs. Fagnani’s positive approach to challenges, excellent communication skills, and her ability to analyze data which allowed the board to award her the treasurer’s position,” said board president Chris Millice.

Fagnani will replace current treasurer Connie Cohn, who will be retiring at the end of the year on Dec. 31. She will become the assistant to the treasurer on Aug. 1 and work closely with Cohn to ensure a smooth transition.

“We look forward to Mrs. Fagnani’s financial leadership and her strong communication skills to not only keep staff information but the entire community updated on the district’s financial standing,” Millice said.

About the Author

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

