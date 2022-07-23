Tour to highlight gardens, parks on Springfield’s south side

Schlather said there will be a big variety of places, with some the size of a residential lot and others going for several acres.

“In some ways, they don’t have a lot in common but all worked to improve the community,” he said.

Some of the spots will have special events in addition to the tour and volunteers to explain how it contributes to the community. Tour stops include:

The Gammon House, 620 Piqua Place. Springfield’s Underground Railroad National Historic location. Tours of the house and garden will be given.

Green Environmental Outreach, 724 S. Plum St. Demonstrations on how to grow plants above the soil in the urban environment and self-guided tours will be available. Snacks and water will be offered.

Hartman Rock Garden, 1905 Russell Ave. A popular attraction for out-of-town visitors, the quirky spot has received visitors for nearly 90 years where rock art and flowers abound. The garden will celebrate its annual Tchotchke Palooza that features items not regularly seen. Self-guided tours, special tours, kids’ programs and a flower scavenger hunt will be part of the festivities.

Inisfallen Inspiration Garden, 1051 S. Yellow Springs St. This park includes three patios and a youth walk of fame honoring south side residents.

Jefferson Street Oasis Garden, 1100 Jefferson St. This 2.5-acre site has garden plots several people cultivate on their own and an herb garden, pastured chickens, children’s garden and cottage and greenhouse. The site will have its annual “Grilling in the Garden” event where visitors can sample freshly-cooked vegetables, pizza and sweet corn.

Keep Clark County Beautiful Sunflower Field, 500 W. Grand Ave. This location was a field transformed into a scenic spot worthy of photo opportunities, and visitors can take a sunflower seed activity.

Melrose Acres Urban Agriculture Project, 1030 McCain Ave. This spot is where Springfield Urban Plantfolk grows vegetables to sell affordably at farm stands. Fruit trees, beehives, a hoop house and chicken coops are being developed. Children’s activities and a scavenger hunt will be available.

Springfield Promise Neighborhood Visioning Garden, 1217 Linden Ave. The Visioning Garden is a community garden with plots available to the public, and visitors will find self-guided tours, children’s crafts, cooking demonstrations and tacos with fresh vegetables.

Woodward Avenue Family Park, 1615 Woodward Ave. One of three neighborhood parks developed by The Conscious Connect, this spot includes a basketball court with a mural, a “little library,” disc golf and two benches. On tour day, music and corn hole will be available, students can receive free books and educational materials will be distributed.

Auburn J. Tolliver Peace Garden, corner of S. Limestone St. and Prairie Ave. A themed pocket park with decorative flowers.

Schlather said those taking the tour can go to all of the locations or select a few; the key is to get people to discover the work put into them and their contributions to improving Springfield’s south side.

He was grateful for the event sponsors, who were eager to help. They include the city of Springfield, Clark County Solid Waste District, Clark County Combined Health District, Community Health Foundation, The Turner Foundation and Wilson Sheehan Foundation.

Tour maps will be available For more information, go to www.southsideinbloom.com.

HOW TO GO

What: South Side in Bloom

Where: Various spots on Springfield’s south side

When: July 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free