Clark State to host virtual community forum regarding PAC

The PAC introduced various improvements in 2018 such as a new roof, new carpet, and facility upgrades including the installation of a new dimmer rack that controls the theater lighting.

“This summer we are replacing all of the theatrical curtains in the Kuss auditorium and the Turner Studio Theater … that were original to the building,” said Dan Hunt, interim executive director of the PAC. “It’s about a $138,000 project.”

The final phase of the market assessment includes this virtual forum for the community to listen and engage with Keen who will present his findings for feedback and questions.

The free forum will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Those interested in attending can register online at: https://clarkstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUtf--urjwvEteeXVkwS0VluADCROAFQPAp. After registering, a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting will be sent.