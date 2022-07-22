Clark State to host virtual community forum regarding PAC

Clark State College in Springfield will host a virtual community forum next month regarding the Performing Arts Center (PAC).
The PAC, built in 1993, is on 5.5 acres in downtown Springfield and the 86,000-square-foot facility houses rental space for musical performances, theater presentations, conferences, business meetings and other activities.
The college is in the process of updating the master plan, in which an operational and market assessment is being conducted of the PAC, according to the school. This assessment will help with developing a strategic plan for both centers.
The college used services from Keen and Associates for the assessment, said President Jo Alice Blondin. Consultant Alex Keen, associate principal with Keen Independent, conducted site visits, interviews with college leadership, arts organizations, PAC staff and community stakeholders.
“Clark State is looking for ways to maximize the PAC’s value to our students and the community, and we sought out the services of Keen and Associates for their strong background in arts and venue management,” she said.
The PAC introduced various improvements in 2018 such as a new roof, new carpet, and facility upgrades including the installation of a new dimmer rack that controls the theater lighting.
“This summer we are replacing all of the theatrical curtains in the Kuss auditorium and the Turner Studio Theater … that were original to the building,” said Dan Hunt, interim executive director of the PAC. “It’s about a $138,000 project.”
The final phase of the market assessment includes this virtual forum for the community to listen and engage with Keen who will present his findings for feedback and questions.
The free forum will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Those interested in attending can register online at: https://clarkstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUtf--urjwvEteeXVkwS0VluADCROAFQPAp. After registering, a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting will be sent.
