Tornadoes peaked at 120 mph; 2 had paths more than a dozen miles long

Combined Shape Caption A house along Delrey Road in German Twp. had part of the roof ripped off during the storm on Wednesday evening, June 8, 2022. An EF1 tornado touched down north of Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey Combined Shape Caption A house along Delrey Road in German Twp. had part of the roof ripped off during the storm on Wednesday evening, June 8, 2022. An EF1 tornado touched down north of Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Explore Clark County cleans up after tornado strikes

“Hundreds of trees were snapped or uprooted along this section of the path and several homes suffered damage due to partial uplift,” according to NWS.

It continued east, damaging trees at the Springfield Country Club, before causing outbuilding damage at the Edgewood Farms neighborhood. The tornado uprooted multiple large trees along the main drive of Buck Creek State Park, causing the main entrance to close.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls in regard to downed power lines on Johnson Road, Fox Hollow Road, Shrine Road, Ballentine Pike and Upper Valley Pike in German Twp., as well as Balsam Drive and North Fountain Avenue in Springfield.

A barn and home on Mahar Road in Moorefield Twp. also saw damage, with structural damage made to the windows and walls, according to the sheriff’s office. Trees also fell into homes on Woodthrush Road and Deer Run Road.

Champaign County tornado

The EF0 tornado in Champaign County started around 6:42 p.m., four miles north of downtown Urbana and ended in Wayne Twp. near where Dog Leg Road crosses Kings Creek. It reach an estimated maximum wind speed of 85 mph and maximum path width of 150 yards, according to NWS. The path traveled 4.6 miles.

The initial damage was reported on West Herr Road near U.S. 68. Large branches were snapped and a home had four large trees downed, according to NWS. The home also had siding ripped from an unattached garage.

Near Kennard-Kingscreek Road and Game Farm Road trees were snapped at the trunk, a barn door was ripped from a barn and a shed rolled onto its side.

The tornado continued east toward Kennard- Kingscreek Road, where a barn roof completely caved in and a support wall was thrown 15 yards, according to NWS. It then went down North Ludlow Road and South Kennard Road, where metal roofing was lifted from a barn.

The damage came to an end near a treeline off Dog Leg Road where branches were snapped and trees were uprooted.

Outside the Miami Valley, there was an EF0 tornado in Brown County southeast of Cincinnati, and a sixth tornado was confirmed in Hocking County southeast of Columbus.