This weekend: Food trucks, festivals and 9/11 memorials

Other trucks, like the The Cheesecakery, will feature sweets, while others, like The Lumpia Queen, will feature a variety of ethnic and international dishes.

For more information, visit https://springfieldfoodtruck.com/.

The Alicia Titus Memorial 5K & 1-mile Walk/Run for Peace

The Alicia Titus Memorial walk/run events will take place this Saturday on the 20-year anniversary since the death of Titus and countless others in the 9/11 tragedy.

Titus, a Champaign County native, was one of many who were killed in the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. She was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175 that crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

In her memory, the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund was established at Urbana University in August 2002, by the Titus family and church friends, all of whom had close affiliations with the university.

The event will be at Freedom Grove, located at 151 S. U.S. 68 in Urbana. The 5K and 1-mile walk/run will begin at 9:03 a.m. after a moment of silence for the 9/11 victims.

Registration for the 5K Walk/Run on race day is $25 and begins at 8 a.m., and for Mile Walk/Run registration it is $10 per person. Children 5 years and younger can register for free for the 1-mile Walk/Run. All proceeds go to the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund and Scholarship Fund.

The races will include a water stop, post-race refreshments, awards at the finish line, and door prizes. Children‘s activities and live music will be featured downtown in conjunction with the Art Affair on the Square.

For information, or to register ahead of time, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Urbana/TheAliciaTitusMemorialPeace5K1MileWalkRunforPeaceRun.

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival

The Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will return to the Freshwater Farms of Ohio this weekend for a 19th year, after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The event will run for three consecutive Saturdays at 2624 N. U.S. 68 in Urbana. This is a different format from the usual festival schedule, as it usually runs through a weekend for three days in a row.

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Admission and parking are free.

The event will feature local food trucks, as well as seafood specialties from the kitchens of Freshwater Farms, along with craft beers, wine, margaritas and other beverages.

Arts and crafts vendors and local merchants will be at the festival, along with animal displays, including the sturgeon petting zoo, touch tanks, and pygmy goats. The Freshwater Farms of Ohio Farm Market will also be open.

For more information, visit https://fwfarms.com/.

Urbana Second Saturday

Urbana Downtown Merchants Association is hosting Second Saturday starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. This will take place in the Downtown Urbana Square and surrounding historic area.

Attendees can visit 26 shops and eateries, sidewalk vendors, and food trucks. This Second Saturday features 3 generations of the Wright Brothers’ bands. As with the previous Second Saturdays, merchants are offering extended hours for shopping until 8 p.m.

The Monument Square District is hosting Art Affair on the Square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring local artists and their handmade creations.

For more information, visit the Shop Urbana page on Facebook.

Champaign County Balloon Festival: A Hot Affair

The Champaign County Balloon Fest, known as “A Hot Affair,” will return for a third year this weekend.

This Friday and Saturday, from 4 to 9 p.m. each day, the festival will be open at the Grimes Field Airport at 1363 N Main St in Urbana.

After returning from the launch at 6 p.m. the balloons will be anchored on the field and lit to “glow” after sundown. As the festival falls on the 20 year anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, a memorial service will be included during the event on the second night.

A variety of local food trucks will be at the event, providing fun foods and meals. Other activities include a pizza eating contest at 7 p.m. on Friday, along with a wings eating contest at 7 p.m. Saturday. Children’s games and activities will also be included, such as bouncy castles.

The cost per person for entry is $2, and for $1 per child between the ages of 6 to 12. Children under 6 can enter for free.

For more information, visit https://www.balloonfestohio.com/.

The food eating contests are sponsored by The Wing Bar and Marco’s Pizza.