This weekend: Enon Apple Butter Festival leads fall-themed activities

The Apple Butter Festival is the main fundraiser for the Enon Community Historical Society and many of the food and craft booths are also fundraisers for local groups.

For more information, visit https://enonhistoricalsociety.com/apple-butter-festival/.

Pumpkin Walk - Shop Hop

The Pumpkin Walk kicked off Thursday and continues through Saturday evening in downtown Urbana.

Eighteen local businesses are participating in the “shop hop” this year. Visitors can get stamps on a “passport” as they visit various shops, then be entered to win a grand drawing. Live music and food trucks will also be downtown in conjunction with the event.

Entertainment included live performances from Bill Purk and the Muleskinners, folksinger Daniel Dye and Grampy Bone, with Eleyet McConnell.

For more information, visit the Shop Urbana page on Facebook.

Caption The 4th Annual Pumpkin Walk is this weekend in Urbana. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Fish and Shrimp Festival: Halloween Bash 2021

This event is part of Freshwater Farms’ “Seven Seafood Saturdays of Fall,” which began in September, and continues Saturdays, Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30.

These days will feature local food trucks, as well as seafood specialties from the kitchens of Freshwater Farms, along with craft beers, wine, margaritas and other beverages.

Arts and crafts vendors and local merchants will be at the festival, along with animal displays, including the sturgeon petting zoo, touch tanks, and pygmy goats. The Freshwater Farms of Ohio Farm Market will also be open. The festival will also have live music performed by various bands each week.

Online reservations for festival food and drive-thru onsite ordering and pickup will also be available. Reservations can be made prior to each festival day at fwfarms.com/shop or by calling 937-652-3701.

For more information, visit https://fwfarms.com/.