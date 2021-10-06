VFW Post 3660 donates $7,000 to Springfield Salvation Army

Despite the difficulties of the year, the money will still be sorted to fund various programs.

“It’s a little bit funky, but they said, ‘We want you to use the money where it’s needed most,’ so some will go towards that, and some will go towards social services, which is also helping the homeless in various ways, so we’re still kinda doing the usual, even if it’s not all going through that one program 100 percent,” he said.

The Post has contributed to funding to such efforts for five years, led by veterans who have a passion for the community.

“I’m just trying to help out anybody, could be a woman, a kid, I don’t care who it is. If we can help somebody with that $7,000, we’ve done a great deed,” said Chuck Horner, who is the commander of the Post.

Horner is a veteran who served in the Vietnam War, and received a Bronze Star for heroic service.

“I’ve been there too myself, I had to live out of my car for weeks back then, I know what it’s like to have no water. I’ve done that, so I know how it is,” he said.

Dan Brooks, who also is from the Post, is known to the community as a biker named “Animal,” and rides every year with the Highway Hikers, being a part of the annual toy run for children, gathering toys and gifts for those who often go without having such.

“We’ve done the toy run for years, and we’ve trusted Ryan Ray with the toys and money we take in for the kids,” he said.

He has seen “what the Salvation Army has done,” said Brooks, who also referred to Ray as being “an absolute angel to the city.”

“They’re just big-hearted people that are always looking for opportunities to help in any way they can,” said Ray, speaking of the veterans.

The relationship between the Post and the Springfield Salvation Army is a strong one, said Ray, adding he hopes it will continue to inspire others.

“The Post has been incredibly supportive, and it’s just a really awesome thing,” he said.