springfield-news-sun logo
X

VFW Post 3660 donates $7,000 to Springfield Salvation Army

The VFW Post 3660 participates annually in the Highway Hikers Toy Run to support the Springfield Salvation Army. The Post recently donated $7,000 to the Salvation Army to support the organization's effort to help local homeless men. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
The VFW Post 3660 participates annually in the Highway Hikers Toy Run to support the Springfield Salvation Army. The Post recently donated $7,000 to the Salvation Army to support the organization's effort to help local homeless men. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Springfield News-Sun

News
By Tia Clyburn, Springfield
1 hour ago
‘It’s just a really awesome thing,’ says local development director for organization.

The VFW Post 3660 in Springfield is helping the local Salvation Army meet the needs of homeless men.

The Post donated $7,000 to the Springfield Salvation Army.

ExploreRecreational Center coming to Springfield’s south side

“That’s for our program for men living in the shelter, the homeless shelter, and helping them with beds when they get out of the shelter; getting them new bedding, beds, work boots if they get a job that needs it. This year was a little tough with COVID, because the men are scattered so I asked VFW for help,” said Ryan Ray, the development director for the Salvation Army in Springfield and Sidney.

Despite the difficulties of the year, the money will still be sorted to fund various programs.

“It’s a little bit funky, but they said, ‘We want you to use the money where it’s needed most,’ so some will go towards that, and some will go towards social services, which is also helping the homeless in various ways, so we’re still kinda doing the usual, even if it’s not all going through that one program 100 percent,” he said.

ExploreGreenon schools institute temporary mask requirement

The Post has contributed to funding to such efforts for five years, led by veterans who have a passion for the community.

“I’m just trying to help out anybody, could be a woman, a kid, I don’t care who it is. If we can help somebody with that $7,000, we’ve done a great deed,” said Chuck Horner, who is the commander of the Post.

Horner is a veteran who served in the Vietnam War, and received a Bronze Star for heroic service.

“I’ve been there too myself, I had to live out of my car for weeks back then, I know what it’s like to have no water. I’ve done that, so I know how it is,” he said.

ExploreCoronavirus: Clark County health district begins administering booster doses

Dan Brooks, who also is from the Post, is known to the community as a biker named “Animal,” and rides every year with the Highway Hikers, being a part of the annual toy run for children, gathering toys and gifts for those who often go without having such.

“We’ve done the toy run for years, and we’ve trusted Ryan Ray with the toys and money we take in for the kids,” he said.

He has seen “what the Salvation Army has done,” said Brooks, who also referred to Ray as being “an absolute angel to the city.”

“They’re just big-hearted people that are always looking for opportunities to help in any way they can,” said Ray, speaking of the veterans.

ExploreNon-profits partner to give Springfield senior citizen new roof

The relationship between the Post and the Springfield Salvation Army is a strong one, said Ray, adding he hopes it will continue to inspire others.

“The Post has been incredibly supportive, and it’s just a really awesome thing,” he said.

In Other News
1
Clark, Champaign schools hit with substitute, bus driver shortages
2
Clark State names new director of workforce and business solutions
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
Clark County Pet of the Week
5
What to know about Gabriel Brothers, opening $77.5M distribution center
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top