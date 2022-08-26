Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Once the shoes are collected and donated to WaterStep, they are sold to an exporter. The exporter takes these shoes into some of the same developing countries where WaterStep does water purification projects and sells them to local vendors. The vendors then sell the shoes in local markets, getting shoes to places where they are needed.

Charity Poker Run

Dan & Dees Cedar Pub’s 16th Annual Charity Poker Run will be held Saturday. Participants can register between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Jimmy T’s to receive ride information and pay the $10 registration fee. All vehicles are welcome. There will be a final stop and lot party at Dan & Dees for food, music, prizes, and raffles.

Proceeds provide a December holiday party, dinner and Wish List presents for Clark County residents with developmental disabilities. This will be the 26th year the business has been involved in the CCDDA holiday project. Anyone interested in donating to this project (single raffle items, theme baskets, cash) may call 937-215-9743.

Night of Comedy

Chald De Peace will present A Night of Comedy with Tony Woods, featuring Nef Johnson, Karen Jaffe, and Nate Washington at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Turner Studio Theatre, 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite at bit.ly/TonyWoods.

Health Fair

Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center will host a health fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday at Groceryland, 1822 S. Limestone St. Free health screenings will be offered.

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will also be at the Villa Springfield Health Screening Event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

Blood Drive

The Bethel Community Church blood drive will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 4400 Osborn Road in Medway.

Register to donate through Oct. 1 and get a free pair of “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers through Oct. 1 will also be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to “The Game,” Ohio State vs. Michigan Nov. 26 in Columbus.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.