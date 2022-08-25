What is a ‘zombie deer’? Sightings increase in Southern Ohio, Indiana

Deer with this disease may appear feverish, have a pronounced swelling of their head, neck, tongue and eyelids and may display weakness, circling and other odd neurological signs.

“Sometimes we get reports of them having patchy hair and we think that’s just from them rolling around on the ground. Basically these deer have a high fever, and so there are often times found around water they’re found disoriented around water they may be walking in circles,” Caudell said.

The disease is caused by a virus that deteriorates less than 24 hours after the deer’s death and cannot be spread after death. However, the deadly disease does decrease the population size, which means there are fewer deer to hunt.

“When you see deer die like that and go to waste it’s really sad,” McKee said. “I’d rather see a resource like that be utilized to feed a family, or provide memories, or food for a year to a family.”

EHD is common in the United States — it kills deer each year, though some do recover. Cases typically peak in the late summer and early fall, but decline after the first frost, when the biting gnats that cause it — called midge flies — are greatly reduced in numbers.

Caudell said Indiana experiences a big outbreak every five to seven years, and the last one was in 2019. He noted some counties like Franklin and Dearborn County see an uptick in EHD a couple years after the big outbreak, but he said these outbreaks are becoming more common.

“Even in states that didn’t really have large outbreaks in the past of EHD are experiencing these regular occurrences,” he said.

