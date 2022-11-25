Things to do this weekend: Christmas events, church pantry and more

Holiday Horse Parade

The annual Holiday Horse Parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in downtown Urbana.

There will be local shopping, dining, food trucks, street vendors and more, including the tree lighting in Legacy Park, carriage rides, lighted horse parade and Santa’s arrival to Santa Land.

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa

The Village of West Liberty and the West Liberty Business Association will host “Cookies & Cocoa with Santa” from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Town Hall Opera House.

Holiday Bazaar

The Annual Champaign County Holliday Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Champaign Co Fairgrounds 4H building, 387 Park Ave.

There will be over 50 vendors with handmade arts and crafts, direct sales, two food trucks for breakfast and lunch, Frazier’s Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork and Sweitzers Concessions, a raffle to benefit Parkinson’s disease and a 50/50 to benefit Barely Used Pet Rescue.

West Liberty Christmas in the Village

West Liberty’s Christmas in the Village will be held from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

There will be Black Friday sales in the village shops all day, along with a food truck in the C & R Pharmacy parking lot beginning at 3:30 p.m.; donation-based community soup dinner hosted by West Liberty Church of God and served at the firehouse from 4 to 6 p.m.; the annual Luminaria 5K race at 5 p.m. (sign up at https://runsignup.com/.../WestLiberty/22ndAnnualLuminaryRace); the Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m. with Santa riding in the parade; after the parade in the Town hall Gazebo, Santa will arrive with gifts for kids and pictures; and the Village Christmas Tree Auction winners will be chosen.

Feed Our Heroes Dinner

The 12th Annual Feed Our Heroes Appreciation dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the VFW Post 9684 on 1587 Lake Road. There will be door prizes, live music, and food. This event is free. All vets and their guests are welcome. Please RSVP by calling Hollywood at 937-882-4008.

Church Pantry

New Beginnings UMC Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The pantry is open the fourth Monday of each month. For more information, call the church office at 937-399-2907 and leave a message if you have any questions.

Urbana Library Event

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host LEGO Club from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday for kids of all ages.