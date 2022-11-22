Cedarville grads get married, spend time together as pharmacists

A husband and wife who met at Cedarville University are spending their time together as pharmacists.
Leno and Martha Abraham graduated from the university’s Doctor of Pharmacy program in 2021. Martha Abraham teaches in the university’s school of pharmacy, and Leno Abraham is a clinical pharmacist at Miami Valley Hospital.
Throughout the year, the couple has become more involved with Caring Partners International (CPI). It’s a local ministry with a global reach, showing the Abrahams the impact the pharmacy profession can have. CPI uses medicine as a way to spread gospel in partnership with churches around the world.
“I love that CPI uses medicine to help churches across the world reach their communities. I love being a part of it,” Leno Abraham said. “CPI’s ministry has shown me how I can use my profession to help people come to Christ.”
The couple was appointed in July to the advisory council of CPI, which was established three years ago. It’s made up of healthcare professionals who serve as a promotions teams for the ministry both locally and abroad, and plans annual events that help the mission and vision of CPI.
The couple was first connected with CPI in 2020 when Leno Abraham participated in a spring break missions trip to Guatemala through Cedarville’s Global Outreach.
As part of CPI, Cedarville students participate in medical mission trips two or three times a year.
