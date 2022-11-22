springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cedarville grads get married, spend time together as pharmacists

News
By , Staff Writer
39 minutes ago

A husband and wife who met at Cedarville University are spending their time together as pharmacists.

Leno and Martha Abraham graduated from the university’s Doctor of Pharmacy program in 2021. Martha Abraham teaches in the university’s school of pharmacy, and Leno Abraham is a clinical pharmacist at Miami Valley Hospital.

ExploreOhio legislators tackle laws on sex offenses, distracted driving and more to start new session

Throughout the year, the couple has become more involved with Caring Partners International (CPI). It’s a local ministry with a global reach, showing the Abrahams the impact the pharmacy profession can have. CPI uses medicine as a way to spread gospel in partnership with churches around the world.

“I love that CPI uses medicine to help churches across the world reach their communities. I love being a part of it,” Leno Abraham said. “CPI’s ministry has shown me how I can use my profession to help people come to Christ.”

ExploreSon indicted following fatal shooting of Springfield man

The couple was appointed in July to the advisory council of CPI, which was established three years ago. It’s made up of healthcare professionals who serve as a promotions teams for the ministry both locally and abroad, and plans annual events that help the mission and vision of CPI.

The couple was first connected with CPI in 2020 when Leno Abraham participated in a spring break missions trip to Guatemala through Cedarville’s Global Outreach.

As part of CPI, Cedarville students participate in medical mission trips two or three times a year.

In Other News
1
College court reporter program to offer new certificates, software
2
Several Clark, Champaign Thanksgiving events offered this week
3
Man shot by Springfield officer indicted on attempted murder charges
4
Thanksgiving dressing or stuffing? Here’s the difference, and how to...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top