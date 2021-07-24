Things to do this weekend beyond the Clark County Fair

RSVP at https://cohatch-springfield-grand-opening.eventbrite.com.

For more information, visit the COhatch Springfield page on Facebook.

Homemade ice cream pint sale at Young’s Dairy

Young’s Jersey Dairy’s homemade ice cream is on sale this weekend for $2.69 a pint.

The once-a-year sale takes place at 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd in Yellow Springs through Sunday.

Flavors ready for pick-up include: vanilla; French vanilla; chocolate; mint chocolate chip; cookie dough; chocolate peanut butter; p-nut butter cup; strawberry; cotton candy; cookies & cream; black raspberry; butter pecan; cow patty; black walnut; no sugar added vanilla; sea salty double caramel; caramel chocolate toffee; coffee; lemon blueberry cheesecake; salty caramel pretzel crunch; peaches & cream; rocky road; lemon custard; red peppermint chip; chocolate fudge brownie; and confetti birthday cake.

The sale will continue while supplies last.

For more information, visit the Young’s Dairy page on Facebook.

Kore 4 Soul Kitchen

The Kore 4 Soul Kitchen will be serving food at their patio location Saturday and Sunday.

Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The kitchen’s patio is at 1112 S. Limestone Street in Springfield.

According to a Facebook post, new items will be featured on the menu, along with soul food classics.

Kore 4 Soul Kitchen specializes in soul food.

For more information, visit the Kore 4 Soul Kitchen page on Facebook.

1st beech twin-tail gathering

The first “Gathering of Beechcraft Twin-Tail Aircraft” is taking place this weekend at the Grimes Field Airport in Urbana.

Today twin tail airplanes will land at the airport for visitors to view.

A cookout or potluck will also take place.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit the Grimes Field Urbana Municipal Airport page on Facebook.