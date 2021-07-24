Things to do this weekend beyond the Clark County Fair

The Clark County Fair is probably on everyone’s agenda this weekend, but if you’re looking for something else, here are four things to do away from the fairgrounds.
COhatch grand re-opening
The Springfield COhatch hosts its grand re-opening Saturday night after a one-year delay due to the pandemic.
The event, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 101 S Fountain Ave in Springfield, has a 1980s theme. Attendees are encouraged to wear ’80s attire.
There will be live music, restaurant specials and games. COhatch vendors and restaurants will be participating, including the Painted Pepper, the Market Bar, Myers Burgers & Wings.
RSVP at https://cohatch-springfield-grand-opening.eventbrite.com.
For more information, visit the COhatch Springfield page on Facebook.
Homemade ice cream pint sale at Young’s Dairy
Young’s Jersey Dairy’s homemade ice cream is on sale this weekend for $2.69 a pint.
The once-a-year sale takes place at 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd in Yellow Springs through Sunday.
Flavors ready for pick-up include: vanilla; French vanilla; chocolate; mint chocolate chip; cookie dough; chocolate peanut butter; p-nut butter cup; strawberry; cotton candy; cookies & cream; black raspberry; butter pecan; cow patty; black walnut; no sugar added vanilla; sea salty double caramel; caramel chocolate toffee; coffee; lemon blueberry cheesecake; salty caramel pretzel crunch; peaches & cream; rocky road; lemon custard; red peppermint chip; chocolate fudge brownie; and confetti birthday cake.
The sale will continue while supplies last.
For more information, visit the Young’s Dairy page on Facebook.
Kore 4 Soul Kitchen
The Kore 4 Soul Kitchen will be serving food at their patio location Saturday and Sunday.
Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The kitchen’s patio is at 1112 S. Limestone Street in Springfield.
According to a Facebook post, new items will be featured on the menu, along with soul food classics.
Kore 4 Soul Kitchen specializes in soul food.
For more information, visit the Kore 4 Soul Kitchen page on Facebook.
1st beech twin-tail gathering
The first “Gathering of Beechcraft Twin-Tail Aircraft” is taking place this weekend at the Grimes Field Airport in Urbana.
Today twin tail airplanes will land at the airport for visitors to view.
A cookout or potluck will also take place.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit the Grimes Field Urbana Municipal Airport page on Facebook.