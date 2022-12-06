Things to do this week in Clark County: Pantries offered, holiday events planned

Christmas in South Charleston

Christmas in South Charleston will be celebrated from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The festivities include craft vendors, food trucks, and a Cookie Walk where the public can purchase Christmas cookies. St. Charles Borromeo Parish Hall will be open with soup and sandwiches for sale. Tables and chairs will be set up for seated eating, and restrooms are available. The parade will begin at 5 p.m., with Santa Claus making an appearance.

Christmas in South Charleston is organized by the South Charleston Community Club, and all proceeds go toward maintaining the South Charleston Community Park.

Library Ticket Hunt

The Clark County Public Library will host a Willy Wonka’s Pure Imagination Experience and Golden Ticket Hunt as part of Holiday in the City.

Visit any of the “Wonka-tastic” locations to hunt for golden tickets through Friday, during open hours: Enon Branch (Nut Room), 209 E. Main St., Enon; Houston Branch* (Candy Shop), 5 W. Jamestown St., South Charleston; Lenski Room – Main Library (Golden Egg Room), 201 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; Park Branch (Chocolate Room), 1119 Bechtle Ave., Springfield; and Southgate Branch (Fizzy Lifting Drink Room) 1863 S. Limestone St., Springfield.

Two tickets per location per day will be up for grabs. Lucky finders of the golden tickets can bring them to the Willy Wonka Pure Imagination Experience happening at the Main Library from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday to collect their grand prize of a giant chocolate bar and a copy of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. (Children 17 and under).