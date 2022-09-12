Things to do this week in Clark, Champaign counties

Donors must provide a photo ID that includes full name while past donors are asked to bring their CDC donor ID card. You must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent: form available at givingblood.org or CBC drive locations) and weigh at least 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

War in Ukraine Program

The Clark County Public Library and the Springfield Area Institute for Lifelong Learning (SAILL) are co-sponsoring a program as part of the Ermath Institute for Public Humanities Knowledge Shared Series.

The Russian invasion in Ukraine of February 2022 surprised so many people throughout the West, but for the Ukrainians and some Russians and other eastern Europeans it was presaged by history in both word and deed.

The War in Ukraine: Past is Present will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Gaier Meeting Room of the Main Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave.

Christian Raffensperger, Ph.D., Department Chair and Professor of History at Wittenberg University, will talk about the past of the region and how it impacts the present war, including analyzing the claims made by Vladimir Putin, and talking about where the conflict may end.

For more information about this or services that the library offers, visit www.ccplohio.org or call 937-328-6903.

Central Community Kitchen

High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will host a central community kitchen from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday serving warm meals indoor. For more information, please call the Church Office at (937) 322-2527.

Homebuyer Education Courses

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield’s September Homebuyer Education will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday via Zoom.

Attendees will learn about buying a home from HUD certified counselors and local experts, including credit, budgeting, navigating the mortgage process, the loan closing, avoiding predatory lenders, and more.

There is also an online version available through eHome America. Contact NHP for a discount code. The class is $50, and scholarships are available. To register, email your name, phone number, and address to information@springfieldnhp.org. For more information, call 937-322-4623 or visit www.springfieldnhp.org.

Night of Hope

The second annual Night of Hope will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Conference Center for a free night of wellness, prevention, treatment resources, and recovery support.

Attendees can find out what Clark County has to offer for families, friends, and anyone affected by substance use disorder. The conference hall will be filled with agencies that provide treatment, recovery support, and prevention resources. Participate in any of the following mini sessions: “Hidden In Plain Sight” (a tour through a teenagers room where “stuff” is often hidden); workout session by Recovery X; free message; free autumn painting class lead by Sip & Dipity; tryout the distracted driving simulator; or attend an informational session presented by Dr. Huma Bashir and Sherry Akers on Childhood Trauma and Adult Substance Use Disorder. Free Narcan will be provide by Project Dawn. There will be light snacks and door prizes. All are welcome.

Sponsored by Clark State, Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Mercy Health, McKinley Hall, Clark County Substance Abuse Coalition and Clark County Partners in Prevention.

Drive-Thru Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.