SOCHE honors Cedarville University PR director with excellence award

A Cedarville University staff member has been honored by the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE).
Mark Weinstein, executive director of public relations, was presented with a Staff Excellence Award for September.
The award is for university-nominated staff members who demonstrate excellence in student success, service and assessment.
Weinstein was commended for his ability to develop relationships with local, state and national leaders and organizations, and for leading the university’s public relations in a strategic way.
“It’s an honor to serve at Cedarville University in a way that allows us to have a voice in society on key topics and situations,” he said. “I am blessed to be in a position where I can share the transformational stories that take place at Cedarville, as well as work with so many gifted faculty and staff who share their expertise through media interviews. I believe our work in PR has strengthened Cedarville’s reputation as a leader in Christian higher education.”
Since one of the primary focuses of the university’s PR team is to gain a larger profile, Weinstein has not only served on local boards and participated in organizations to help, but also uses social media, the magazine, media relations and the podcast to communicate to the campus and community.
“Mark represents Cedarville University with excellence,” said Janice Supplee, vice president for marketing and communications. “It shows up in many ways, with the most evident coming from the hundreds of media interviews by our faculty experts, or the stories about Cedarville students, programs, and personal accomplishments.”
Weinstein, who has served in his current position since 2013, has helped develop a campus TV newsroom, implement the digital newsletter, and launch the university podcast. Under his leadership, the university has seen its annual exposure from media interviews increase from 187.4 million in 2013 to 9.3 billion this past year.
“When the media reach out to Mark, they know they will connect with a PR leader who truly desires to serve them and who will go not just the extra mile, but the extra two and three miles, to find the sources to help them meet their deadlines,” Supplee said. “And in so doing, the excellent work and insight of our faculty, staff, and students are featured locally, regionally, nationally, and around the globe.”
About the Author