SOCHE honors Cedarville University PR director with excellence award

Since one of the primary focuses of the university’s PR team is to gain a larger profile, Weinstein has not only served on local boards and participated in organizations to help, but also uses social media, the magazine, media relations and the podcast to communicate to the campus and community.

“Mark represents Cedarville University with excellence,” said Janice Supplee, vice president for marketing and communications. “It shows up in many ways, with the most evident coming from the hundreds of media interviews by our faculty experts, or the stories about Cedarville students, programs, and personal accomplishments.”

Weinstein, who has served in his current position since 2013, has helped develop a campus TV newsroom, implement the digital newsletter, and launch the university podcast. Under his leadership, the university has seen its annual exposure from media interviews increase from 187.4 million in 2013 to 9.3 billion this past year.

“When the media reach out to Mark, they know they will connect with a PR leader who truly desires to serve them and who will go not just the extra mile, but the extra two and three miles, to find the sources to help them meet their deadlines,” Supplee said. “And in so doing, the excellent work and insight of our faculty, staff, and students are featured locally, regionally, nationally, and around the globe.”