Things to do this week: Food pantries, holiday events and more

Looking for something to do this week? Here are some of the events happening in Clark and Champaign counties:
Urbana Library Activities
The Champaign County Library will have several activities:
The kids winter reading program will run through Feb. 28. Stop by the library and pick up a reading tracker or log into Beanstack, or both. Once complete, bring it back to the library. You can complete as many as you like. Random winners will be drawn at the completion of the program and everyone who completes the program will receive a free book and goody bag.
Tuesday Book Talk: 2022 in Review will be held at 7 p.m. today.
Fall prevention in your home will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the main library. Attendees will learn how to prevent falls, what to do if one happens, tips and tricks to make your living space safer and more accessible. Registration is recommended.
Visit with Santa
Santa Claus will be at The Depot Coffee House, 644 Miami St. in Urbana, from 4 to 6 p.m. today.
Children can visit and get a free picture with Santa, and enjoy a hot chocolate. There will also be a benefit raffle basket for a chance to win some shop goodies.
Food Pantry
Christ Church Food Pantry, 409 E. High St., will host a food pantry distribution from 10 a.m. to noon, or until all food is distributed, on Wednesday. Clients should bring valid identification.
Christmas Dinner
The Springfield Soup Kitchen, 830 W. Main St. in Springfield, will hold its Christmas dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. There will be turkey and all the fixings.
Story of Santa
The Story of Santa will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Medway Lion’s Club, 11200 Gerlaugh Road.
Discover the history of St. Nicholas, listen to a story, make some crafts and write a letter to Santa. This program is free, but register on the Clark County Park District website.
Polar Express Movie
The Polar Express will show at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St. in Urbana.
Tickets cost $4, and can be purchased online or at the box office.
USS Member Appreciation Open House
United Senior Services is hosting a member appreciation open house at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
This event is open to the public looking to explore all the options and resources USS has available to the Clark County older adult community. USS will have sweet treats, make-your-own ornaments, and the USS Jammers will perform.
This event is a great way to explore all USS has to offer. Questions can be answered by calling 937-323-4948.
Village Pantry
New Beginnings United Methodist Church Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
The pantry is open the fourth Monday of each month. For more information, call the church office at 937-399-2907 and leave a message if you have any questions.
