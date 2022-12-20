Things to do this week: Food pantries, holiday events and more

Fall prevention in your home will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the main library. Attendees will learn how to prevent falls, what to do if one happens, tips and tricks to make your living space safer and more accessible. Registration is recommended.

Visit with Santa

Santa Claus will be at The Depot Coffee House, 644 Miami St. in Urbana, from 4 to 6 p.m. today.

Children can visit and get a free picture with Santa, and enjoy a hot chocolate. There will also be a benefit raffle basket for a chance to win some shop goodies.

Explore Cedarville sophomore publishes third murder mystery book

Food Pantry

Christ Church Food Pantry, 409 E. High St., will host a food pantry distribution from 10 a.m. to noon, or until all food is distributed, on Wednesday. Clients should bring valid identification.

Christmas Dinner

The Springfield Soup Kitchen, 830 W. Main St. in Springfield, will hold its Christmas dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. There will be turkey and all the fixings.

Story of Santa

The Story of Santa will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Medway Lion’s Club, 11200 Gerlaugh Road.

Discover the history of St. Nicholas, listen to a story, make some crafts and write a letter to Santa. This program is free, but register on the Clark County Park District website.

Polar Express Movie

The Polar Express will show at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St. in Urbana.

Tickets cost $4, and can be purchased online or at the box office.

Explore Grant to help Clark State students with mental health screenings

USS Member Appreciation Open House

United Senior Services is hosting a member appreciation open house at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

This event is open to the public looking to explore all the options and resources USS has available to the Clark County older adult community. USS will have sweet treats, make-your-own ornaments, and the USS Jammers will perform.

This event is a great way to explore all USS has to offer. Questions can be answered by calling 937-323-4948.

Village Pantry

New Beginnings United Methodist Church Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The pantry is open the fourth Monday of each month. For more information, call the church office at 937-399-2907 and leave a message if you have any questions.