Grant to help Clark State students with mental health screenings

Students can then choose to make an appointment with the counseling center or continue to message a counselor anonymously.

This interactive screening program was introduced to groups of students in late October, and the college “immediately recognized that this is a valuable tool in educating students about their mental health and options for treatment.”

Van Noord said they noticed over half of the students (about 25) in the initial launch group were experience suicidal thoughts, hopelessness, eating disorders and other serious symptoms.

“While remaining anonymous, these students used the program’s messaging feature to ask questions and receive support from Clark State counselors — ultimately helping them overcome any fears about seeking help,” she said. “We expect that this program will continue to help spread awareness and increase utilization of the college’s counseling services.”

Nina Wiley, assistant vice president of student affairs, hopes the anonymity of the screening will encourage more students to take the quiestionnaire and connect them to services and resources.

“As we continue to serve students through a culture of care lens, we work to maintain a safe environment where our students can ask for help,” she said. “Removing barriers when seeking assistance is key. The mental health screenings align with our goal to improve mental health services for students using our emphasis on trauma-informed practices.”

Students can begin the mental health screening at clarkstate.caresforyou.org.