Things to do this week: Empty Bowls fundraiser, food pantry and more

The event will be operating at full capacity for the first time since 2019, and the goal is to raise $20,000.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this week:

The baby/toddler story time for children six months to 2.5 years will be held at 9:30 a.m. and for preschool children ages 2.5 to 5 will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the main library and at 11 a.m. on Thursdays at the North Lewisburg branch.

Fiber Arts Group will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday for those with knitting, crochet, embroidery, cross-stitch, and other fiber art projects. All skill levels are invited. A Special Project Night will also be held on Thursday for people to learn the basics of corner-to-corner crochet. Supplies will be provided but bring a size H/5 mm crochet hook if you have one. Basic crochet knowledge is required. Registration is not required for the group nights but is required for the special project night.

The Kids’ Winter Reading Program will be held through Feb. 28. Stop by the library and pick up a Reading Tracker or log on Beanstack. Random winners will be drawn at the completion of the program and everyone who completes it will receive a free book and goody bag.

Tuesday Book Talk will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for a discussion of Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand in the Sun and Be Your Own Person by Shonda Rhimes.

Designing with Canva will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Registration is required.

Career Expo

The Champaign County Career Expo will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the fairgrounds, 4H building, 384 Patrick Ave. in Urbana.

The morning session is reserved for 11th and 12th graders in Champaign County for hands-on career activities. The career expo will be open from 2:30 to 6 p.m. to the community as a traditional career fair with opportunities to apply for jobs.

Greater Springfield Partnership Meeting and Expo

The Greater Springfield Partnership’s Annual Meeting and EXPO is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Center.

The event will feature a keynote address from Aaron Brossoit, CEO of Golden Shovel Agency. In this presentation attendees will learn about what the metaverse is, the companies and technologies behind it and how economic developers will use it to promote their communities.

The 2023 EXPO will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. and features a dozen exhibitors in the main lobby of the HBC. It will be followed by the Annual Meeting Dinner and Annual Awards Ceremony

Explore Springfield schools to launch podcast to highlight good things in district

The Annual Meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Grand Hall and will include the presentation of the following awards: The Richard L. Kuss Lifetime Achievement Award to Dan Young; Business of the Year to McGregor Metal; Small Business of the Year to KK Tool; Community Impact Award to Springfield Promise Neighborhood; and Retiring Board Member and Past Chair to Tom Sothard.

For more information, visit www.GreaterSpringfield.com.

Crowns Musical

Springfield Civic Theatre will present “Crowns,” a moving musical exploration of Black history and identity, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the John Legend Theater.

Debbie Blunden-Diggs, the chief artistic and producing director of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, has directed the production. “Crowns” tells its story through the eyes of a young Black woman sent down South to live with her aunt after her brother is murdered in Brooklyn. The older women there teach her the importance of hats for every social occasion, from flirting to church to funerals to weddings.

Tickets are available at the Legend Theater box office, by calling 937-505-2945 or visiting https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/34900. For more information, visit springfieldcivictheatre.org.