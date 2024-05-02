24CV0343: Wesbanco Bank, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Tenants, Jesus J. Villegas, Maria Elena Villegas, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Jason D. miller to Jason D. Miller, 413 W. Parkwood Ave., Springfield; $60,400.

Sandra Geminiano to J & L Properties 3 LLC, 1012-1014 Columbia St., Springfield; $3,500.

James M. and Marry E. Phillips to Kathleen Phillips, trustee, 308-310 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; $0.

Robert A. Bullwinkel to Anthony Bullwinkel, 1736 Northgate Road, Springfield; $0.

Robert Erie and Rachel Williams to Mark A. Wetterich, 633 Tanglewood Drive N., Springfield; $210,000.

Sue Anne Prosser to Cassaundra and Taylor Webb, 640 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; $200,400.

James M. and Mary E. Phillips to Kathleen Phillips, trustee, 2112, 2116 Tavenner St., Springfield; $0.

Dorothy J. Moore to Fred E. Markel, 2132 Tavenner St., Springfield; $4,000.

James M. and Mary E. Phillips to Kathleen Phillips, trustee, 2424 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

Elizabeth A. Reagan and John D. Ellison to Elizabeth A. Reagan, 1335 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $0.

Daniel L. Phillips to Brandy N. McCombs, 1804 Beacon St., Springfield; $127,500.

James M. and Mary E. Phillips to Kathleen Phillips, trustee, 102 S. Florence St., Springfield; $0.

James M. and Mary E. Phillips to Kathleen Phillips, trustee, 914 Elder St., Springfield; $0.

Michael D. Ranes to Jose Y. Diaz, 1816 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $3,500.

James M. and Mary E. Phillips to Kathleen Phillips, trustee, 1233-1235 Cedarview Drive E., Springfield; $0.

Leon D. and Glenda F. Mast to Alexandria J. Mast and Charles Roberson, 1511 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

James M. and Mary E. Phillips to Kathleen Phillips, trustee, 131 W. Auburn Ave., Springfield; $0.

Church of God Militant Pillar & Ground to TM Bays Properties LLC, 335-339 W. high St., Springfield; $650,000.

Church of God Militant Pillar & Ground to TM Bays Properties LLC, 115 S. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $650,000.

Church of God Militant Pillar & Ground to TM Bays Properties LLC, 301, 305-307, 313, 315-319, 329-221, 333, 325 W. High St., Springfield; $650,000.

Church of God Militant Pillar & Ground to TM Bays Properties LLC, 110-114 S. Plum St., Springfield; $650,000.

Easter Mosley to Smile Makers Remodeling LLC, 323 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $0.

Dean J. Bogard to Erin O’Neill, 705 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $95,000.

Mary J. Bowshier to Angela and Brian Parks, 702 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $0.

David J. and Jeanne M. Simonton to Peter T. and Marjory Wentworth, 19 W. Home Road, Springfield; $310,000.

Robert A. and Amy E. Latham to Amy E. Latham, 9 S. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Guy P. and Kathie Harvey to Kathie Harvey, 862 Filmore Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

McAdams Gas LLC to MJ Oil Group LLC, 680 McAdams Drive, New Carlisle; $150,000.

Double E Properties LLC to Dustin E. McCoy, 809 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; $156,500.

Pro Investment Advisors LLC to Steven Lokai, 6378 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $85,000.

Gerald D. Koehler to Bradley Gilbert, 3 Schauer Circle, Medway; $210,000.

Doris J. Law to Whitney Whitener and Stacy N. Booher, 208 S. Henry St., New Carlisle; $139,000.

Marisela Boling to Mary Boling Rentals LLC, 317 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Denny J. Martin to J & M Homes LLC, 526 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $0.

Tammie J. Seymour to Tammie Jo and Jeffrey G. Montgomery, 3131 Troy Road, Springfield; $0.

Robert Haerr to JPMorgan Chase Bank National, 4225 Johnson Road, Springfield; $110,100.

Danny K. Owens to Tracy L. Cadwell, 5850 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $100,000.

Phyllis J. Baker to Curtis L. Baker, 5370 Penny Pike, Springfield; $0.

Adam C. and Nicole Long to Joshua A. Lathery, 1100 Spruce Drive, Springfield; $290,000.

Ronald E. and Elizabeth A. Earley to Teresa L. Jenkins and John Stratton, 6429 Winding Tree Drive, New Carlisle; $410,000.

Joseph W. Rosicka to Joseph W. and Jamie L. Rosicka, 6760 Garlough Road, Springfield; $0.

Martin A. and Darlene K. Dillard to Aaron K. and Rachel M. Baldauff, 4830 S. Charleston-Clifton Road, South Charleston; $387,000.

Karim Malki to Brian and Catherine Flanagan, 6648 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $625,000.

David E. Peart, trustee to James L. Peart, 12794 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $0.