Seth D. Hegyi, 29, of Fairborn, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Theodore A. Higgins, 37, of 124 Rice St., aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $20,000.

Robert R. Meadows Jr., 34, of 517 W. Liberty St., aggravated trespass, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed.

Craig N. Vance II, 42, of New Carlisle, request for bail, innocent, continued, hold without bond pend transport.

William A. Kelley, 51, of 1569 Lexington Ave., theft, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond remains.

William A. Kelley, 51, of 1569 Lexington Ave., theft, continued, bond remains.

Brittany J. Piper, 35, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Mindy M. Cunningham, 33, of 2842 Oletha Ave., theft, continued, bond remains the same.

Eric Imber, 29, of 127 E. Second St., aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Zackilah D. Mays Portis, 20, of 516 W. Harding Road #12, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Dartagnan R. Spitler, 23, of De Graff, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Kiara Strickler, 18, of 2224 Erie Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Sarah M. Colearie, 36, of Dayton, OVI, dismissed.

Krissiana D. Ferguson, 25, of Dayton, child endangering amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 15 days of jail with 14 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, fine/costs due by April 23, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $100, child endangering amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 15 days of jail with 14 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, fined $100.

Michael I. Gonzalez, 32, of Hilliard, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael I. Gonzalez, 32, of 1027 New Love Road, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael I. Gonzalez, 32, of South Charleston, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.