Springfield schools to launch podcast to highlight good things in district

Springfield City Schools will soon start a new podcast to highlight the good things happening in the district.
The hosts will be Jenna Leinasars, communications specialist; Chris Wallace, community mentor supervisor and a coach at Springfield High School; and Ronald Gordon, director of Community Initiatives. There will also be guests from within the district as well as community partners and alumni.
Gordon had the idea to start this podcast as a “central line of communication” to celebrate accomplishments and connect with students and staff, said Superintendent Bob Hill.
“It allows the district to utilize a popular and convenient media outlet to accomplish all of the above-mentioned goals, while also keeping the atmosphere light and engaging, yet still informative, for our audiences,” Hill said. “Our hope is that this becomes a communication tool that will blossom as it gains traction with our community.”
The podcast team has also designated segments to highlight many community partners, resources and alumni.
“Everywhere in Springfield, there are people making a difference, who at one point in their lives, sat in our classrooms. This is a great opportunity to celebrate those individuals and how our district contributed to their success,” Hill said.
The district asked for community members to submit podcast name ideas through Feb. 14, and the winner will receive a Wildcat prize pack.
The podcast team has not chosen a final name or winner yet, but “are very excited to sift through all of the creative names that were suggested from our staff members and the community.”
Once the podcast launches, the community will be able to listen to it on the district’s YouTube channel and website. Leinasars said it’s possible they will explore other outlets in the future as well.
An exact date of when the podcast will launch is unknown, but the goal is for it to launch in the spring.
