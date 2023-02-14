Things to do this week: Community kitchen, education programs and more

The High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will host a central community kitchen from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, serving warm meals indoors. For more information, call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Alzheimer’s Education Programs

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will offer two virtual education programs on how to communicate with your loved one through the stages of dementia and how the transition to the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease looks for caregivers.

The programs, free to the community on Zoom, include Effective Communication Strategies from 6 to 7 p.m. tonight, and Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners: Middle Stage from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pre-registration is required. To register for tonight’s session, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. To register for Wednesday’s session, contact helkinslopez@alz.org or 937-610-7011. Instructions on how to join the webinars will be emailed following registration.

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host an in-person Homebuyer Education class from 6 to 8 p.m. today.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a relator, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class fee is $50 per household. To register, email your name, number, number of people in your household and address to information@springfieldnhp.org, or call 937-322-4623.

Food Pantry

Christ Church Food Pantry, 409 E. High St., will host a food pantry distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until all food is distributed, on Wednesday. Clients should bring valid identification.

Break For Health Webinar

Community Health Foundation’s free Break for Health one-hour webinar will be held at noon on Wednesday.

The topic is Aging with Awesomeness. The discussion will cover topics such as how to face the challenges and opportunities of growing older, how to access resources, tips for caregivers and how to excel at aging gracefully.

The panel of experts includes an attorney, long-term care facility administrator, older adults and their adult children and an older adult advocate. Nettie Carter Smith of Rocking Horse Community Health Center continues as moderator.

For more information or to register, contact Joan Elder at 937-523-7007.

Tutor Workshop

The Warder Literacy Center will host a volunteer tutor workshop from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at 137 E. High St. There are two adults, 12 children and several ESL adults from other countries waiting for a tutor. To volunteer, call 937-323-8617.

Children and the Internet Presentation

Detective David Arriaga of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force will speak to parents and guardians at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 41 E. Possum Road.

ICAC is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces, representing over 5,400 federal, state, and local law enforcement, dedicated to educating, investigating, prosecuting, and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children. As children’s knowledge of technology and internet use expands, crime against children via the internet also expands.

Arriaga will discuss the social media apps children use and how they might hide their activities from their parents. The free presentation is designed for parents of children that have access to a smartphone, computer, tablet, or gaming device with internet access. For more information, call Rebecca Reid at 937-323-3688 x11.

Clark County Crows Program

The Heritage Center will host a free virtual program, “The Crows of Clark County” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone who has visited downtown Springfield in the evenings during the fall and winter is aware of the many crows that roost throughout the area. For years downtown businesses have struggled to keep the cawing crowds at bay.

Clark County Historical Society Education Director Donna Lewis will share information about crows and help us understand why they behave the way they do. The program will also look back at different downtown efforts to scare the crows away, other bird “friends” from the past, other areas with similar issues, and hopefully find ways to understand and appreciate these creatures.

Registration for this Zoom program can be found at https://cutt.ly/cccrows.

Jane Austen Books Event

The Margaret Ermarth Institute for the Humanities at Wittenberg University will host “Why Always Jane? The Enduring Appeal of Jane Austen” with Robin Inboden at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Gaier Room at the Clark County Public Library.