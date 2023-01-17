Things to do this week: Classes, open house and more

Newborn Care Class

A newborn care class will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. today at Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.

This class will cover basic newborn information and how to provide care while you are in the hospital, as well as learn how to adjust to caring for your baby at home and when to notify your pediatrician.

To register or more information, email STMC-Childbirth-Education-Classes@mercy.com.

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host online Homebuyer Education classes from 6 to 8 p.m. today.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a relator, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

To register, email your name, number, number of people in your household and address to information@springfieldnhp.org, or call 937-322-4623.

Urbana Library Event

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host Tuesday Book Talk will be held at 7 p.m. today of the book “mary jane” by Jessica Anya Baeau.

Blood Drive

The Clark County Combined Health District community blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at 529 E. Home Road.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give Love” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Mercy Health Speaker Series

Mercy Health – Springfield’s President Adam Groshans, will kick off the 2023 Mercy Health Speaker Series this week with a town-hall style event for the community.

The speaking event will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday both online via Zoom and in-person at Cohatch the Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave., in the Exchange Room.

Goshans will speak on Mercy Health’s plans for continued improvement and growth and what impact that could have on the future of health care in the community. He will also take questions.

If interested in attending, contact jdahlberg@mercy.com to reserve your seat or to request the virtual link.

School Open House

Cliff Park High School, 821 N. Limestone St., will host a winter open house from 12 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. There will be food, drinks and prizes.

Grief Series

South Charleston United Methodist Church is hosting a 13-week GriefShare series from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning on Thursday at the church located at 15 E. Jamestown St.

Materials will be provided for this nondenominational series at no cost. All who are grieving are welcome. To register, visit GriefShare.org or call 937-284-2714.