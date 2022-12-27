Things to do this week: Blood drives, holiday lights and more

Blood Drives

The Community Blood Center will host several drives this week:

The Hickory Medical drive will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. today at 208 W. Columbus Ave. in Bellefontaine.

The Kettering Health Springfield drive will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at 2300 N. Limestone St.

The Springfield Regional Medical Center drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at 100 Medical Center Drive.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints drive will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at 4400 Derr Road.

The South Charleston drive will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at 5 W. Jamestown St.

Everyone who registers to donate through Dec. 31 is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Jan. 27 performance of “Les Misérables” at Dayton’s Schuster Center. All donors also receive the knit Blood Donor Beanie. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Explore Pet rescue stories never get old

Township Meeting

The Madison Twp. Board of Trustees of Clark County will hold its annual year-end meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday at 228 W. Columbus Road, and its annual re-organizational meeting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in the same location.

Holiday Light Display

Villa Springfield Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is holding its free, drive-thru holiday light display from dusk to 10 p.m. through Dec. 30 at the campus, 701 Villa Road. The public can visit the campus to see thousands of lights and holiday decorations.