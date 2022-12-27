springfield-news-sun logo
Things to do this week: Blood drives, holiday lights and more

News
By , Staff Writer
10 minutes ago

Looking for something to do this week? Here are some of the events happening in Clark and Champaign counties:

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library will host upcoming activities:

The kids winter reading program will run through Feb. 28. Stop by the library and pick up a reading tracker or log into Beanstack, or both. Once complete, bring it back to the library. You can complete as many as you like. Random winners will be drawn at the completion of the program and everyone who completes the program will receive a free book and goody bag.

A movie matinee of Superpets will be held at 1 p.m. today at the North Lewisburg branch. Registration is required.

Blood Drives

The Community Blood Center will host several drives this week:

The Hickory Medical drive will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. today at 208 W. Columbus Ave. in Bellefontaine.

The Kettering Health Springfield drive will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at 2300 N. Limestone St.

The Springfield Regional Medical Center drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at 100 Medical Center Drive.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints drive will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at 4400 Derr Road.

The South Charleston drive will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at 5 W. Jamestown St.

Everyone who registers to donate through Dec. 31 is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Jan. 27 performance of “Les Misérables” at Dayton’s Schuster Center. All donors also receive the knit Blood Donor Beanie. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Township Meeting

The Madison Twp. Board of Trustees of Clark County will hold its annual year-end meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday at 228 W. Columbus Road, and its annual re-organizational meeting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in the same location.

Holiday Light Display

Villa Springfield Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is holding its free, drive-thru holiday light display from dusk to 10 p.m. through Dec. 30 at the campus, 701 Villa Road. The public can visit the campus to see thousands of lights and holiday decorations.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun.

