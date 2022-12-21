Joe Burrplow and Betty WhiteOut: Ohio community announces snow plow name contest winners

A community in southwest Ohio has announced winners of its Name That Plow contest, and the entrants clearly had fun with their ideas.
The West Chester Community Services Department in Butler County held the contest to name the plows, and winners announced this week were offered turns riding in the passenger seat of a snow plow.
Winning names include:
- Iceman
- Plowy McPlowface
- Snow-Be-Gone Kenobi
- KaPlow
- Lightning McClean
- Mr. Plow
- Coldilocks
- Joe Burrplow
- Snow Place Like Home
- Snowpocalypse Now
- Betty WhiteOut
- Mr. Holy Moly Snowy Blowy Zamboni
- Catch my Drift
- Snow Dozer
- Snowminator
The city said that winning names will be emblazoned on the outside of its trucks for the 2022-23 winter snow season.
