Things to do this week: Back-to-school days, cruise-in and more

New Carlisle Monday Night Cruise-In

The weekly New Carlisle Cruise-In will happen on Monday night.

The Cruise-In will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at 201 N Main St, in the parking lots of Park National Bank, Brethren Church and April’s Pet Grooming.

Food vendors will be on site, and there will be prize drawings.

For more information, visit the Ohio Car Shows and Cruise Ins page on Facebook.

Clark County Commission Meeting

The Clark County Commission will meet on Wednesday morning.

The meeting will take place in conference room 151 inside the Springview Government Center, located at 3130 East Main St. in Springfield.

The informal session will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the formal session at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit https://www.clarkcountyohio.gov/agendacenter.

Mobile Mammography Screening

Huntington Bank will be the location of Mercy Health’s next mobile mammography screening on Thursday.

The screenings will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 247 5 W North St in Springfield.

Please bring a photo ID and insurance card.

To schedule a 3D or 2D mammogram, please call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are not guaranteed.

For more information, please visit https://www.mercy.com/news-events/events/springfield/2021/august/mobile-mammography-august-26.