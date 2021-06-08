springfield-news-sun logo
X

These 9 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Clark County indictments

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News | 11 minutes ago
By Brooke Spurlock

These 9 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:

ExploreLast week's indictments: These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Jason Tucker, 41, of West Carrollton: four counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Tiffany Jones, 36, of Springfield: theft.

Brenton McNichols, 23: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, possession of a fentanyl related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin.

Clarence Smith, 24, of Xenia: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Markus Thomas, 25: aggravated robbery, four counts of felonious assault, discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises, receiving stolen property, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability.

Christopher Neal, 39: felonious assault.

Dashawn McCall, 31, of Chillicothe: breaking and entering, vandalism, theft.

Coty Cooper, 26, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs.

Harry Rice, 51, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of having weapons under disability.

ExploreUrbana museum set to reopen after deal with Franklin University

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top