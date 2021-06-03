springfield-news-sun logo
By Brooke Spurlock
By Brooke Spurlock

These 21 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:

Ciera Daube, 32, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Jason Frock, 37, of Springfield: two counts of burglary, possession of criminal tools.

Willie Weatherly, 18: two counts of burglary, possession of criminal tools.

Robert Fairchild, 32, of New Carlisle: receiving stolen property.

Christopher Barr, 51, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Michael Sibole, 29, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Forest Money, 36: aggravated possession of drugs.

Matthew Goodridge, 33, of North Hampton: burglary.

Justin Bowshier, 41, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel Fritts, 33, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Tomisha Bullard, 28, of Springfield: burglary.

Dakota Whitt, 30, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Charles Cureton, 32, of St. Paris: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Zachary Henry, 28, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Anthony Gamble Jr., 24: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Joseph Stevens, 40, of Springfield: two counts of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Frank Hearns, 33, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Bryan Jones, 39, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Israel Koob, 19, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business.

Kevon Mathews, 21, of North College Hill: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Terrence Brooks, 50, of Springfield: robbery.

